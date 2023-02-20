Winter Weather This Week

Forecasters say a massive winter storm will spread from the Pacific Northwest across the Rocky Mountains to the Great Plains in coming days. It could dump several feet of snow at higher elevations. The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings and advisories across the region. Lesser snowfall amounts were expected at lower elevations. The storm also will usher in dangerously cold temperatures as a blast of arctic air sweeps the region.

For Warm Springs – there’s a wind advisory tonight into tomorrow – with a chance of rain overnight – maybe mixed with snow by morning. Partly cloudy tomorrow with snow likely. Gusty winds at times. Slight chance of snow Wednesday and turning colder with a high of 36. Night time temperatures around 11 Wednesday night, 7 on Thursday night and 12 on Friday night.

Please check on elders, neighbors and anyone who might need assistance in staying warm during this stretch of cold weather.