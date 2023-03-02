Distemper/Parvo Vaccine Clinic 3

Fences for Fido is coordinating with and the Humane Society Companion Animal Medical Projectare coordinating the last of the 3-part series of distemper/parvo vaccines for Warm Springs dogs will take place on Saturday, March 11 from 10am-1pm at Fire & Safety, on Campus

This is for Warm Springs residents only.

Adult dogs need an annual vaccine booster. Young Puppies need a series of 3 vaccines to be protected against parvo and distemper. This is the 3rd clinic in a series of 3.

Veterinarian Dr. Cierra Buer explains “Many people have heard of Parvovirus. This virus causes a disease which can be deadly; especially for young dogs. It is also a very common virus which can survive for many years in the soil. It is very difficult to get rid of. The best way to protect our dogs from this potentially deadly disease is to vaccinate them. Vaccination protects the dog itself, and other dogs it has contact with. Fortunately, vaccination is very effective in preventing the infection.”

You do need to register ahead of time. Call or text 402-416-6505 or email fencesforfido@gmail.com.

Remember to bring any vet records or a date of last vaccine, and to keep your dog in your vehicle and leashed. For registration details call or text 402-416-6505.

