Moving Mountains Slimdown Challenge 2023

Registration is March 2nd thru the 4th for this year’s Moving Mountains Slimdown Challenge.

This is for anyone 18 and older with team and individual divisions.

There is a $25 per person entry fee. The fee must be paid when you register.

Registration and Initial Assessments are at:

Jefferson County Public Health (500 NE A Street in Madras)

Thu Mar 2 from 12-5pm

Fri Mar 3 from 8am – 6pm

Sat Mar 4 from 9am – 2pm

Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center (Community Health)

Thu Mar 2 from 9am-4pm

Fri Mar 3 from 9am – 4pm

MOVING MOUNTAINS FLYER