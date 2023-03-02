Local News

Moving Mountains Slimdown Challenge 2023

Posted on by sue.matters
02
Mar

Registration is March 2nd thru the 4th for this year’s Moving Mountains Slimdown Challenge.

This is for anyone 18 and older with team and individual divisions.

There is a $25 per person entry fee.  The fee must be paid when you register.

Registration and Initial Assessments are at:

Jefferson County Public Health (500 NE A Street in Madras)

  • Thu Mar 2 from 12-5pm
  • Fri Mar 3 from 8am – 6pm
  • Sat Mar 4 from 9am – 2pm

Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center (Community Health)

  • Thu Mar 2 from 9am-4pm
  • Fri Mar 3 from 9am – 4pm

MOVING MOUNTAINS FLYER

sue.matters