KWSO Calendar for Fri., Mar. 24, 2023

On the senior lunch menu today is beef stroganoff. Senior meals are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Center dining room.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is still taking applications for its Youth Acting workshop this Saturday and Sunday with actress Cara Jade Myers. Call 541-553-3148 to learn more and sign up, or visit the WSCAT Facebook page.

The Warm Springs Boys & Girls Club will be open Monday through Friday Spring Break next week from 8am until 5pm.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services provides support and services to women, men, elders and children that are in abusive situation. Everyone deserves to feel safe. If you or someone you know could use assistance, please call 541-553-2293 during the work day or call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 in the evening or on the weekend and ask for a Victims of Crime Services Advocate.

On Track OHSU is hiring a Warm Springs Community Liaison to work with middle and high school students in the community and at the Warm Springs and Madras school sites. Apply at www.ohsu.edu/jobs

The “Healing Through Our Languages Conference” is coming up for Spring Break – this coming Sunday thru Wednesday at OSU-Cascades Campus in Bend. The conference is being put on by the Warm Springs Culture and Heritage Department through grant funding. Meals will be provided along with several tracks of classes. You can register by calling Lori Switzler at 541-553-3290.

Tananawit, a community of warm springs artists, invites tribal youth to take part in its 1st Annual Lil Creative Natives Youth Art Fair being held March 29th and 30th from 10am to 3pm both days. Youth age 10 through high school will create and learn with several local culture bearers. Space is limited To sign your student up, contact Natalie Kirk 541-553-3249.

Central Oregon residents can apply now for Master Food Preserver volunteer training. OSU Extension provides this training annually – recruiting volunteers to share this research-based food safety and preservation information in Oregon Communities. Applications need to be submitted by next Tuesday, March 28th. Weekly classes in the 8-week series start April 12, 2023. The Class fee is $75.00. See class information and apply at https://extension.oregonstate.edu/deschutes/osu-extension-master-food-preserver-volunteer-program-central-oregon

A Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day Spaghetti Dinner, open to the community, will be held this Saturday 4:30—7:30pm at the Jefferson County Community/Senior Center located at 860 SW Madison St. in Madras. There is a $10 suggested donation and there will also be a silent auction and raffles.

Warm Springs Tribal Council has announced enterprise board openings for the Warm Springs Telecommunications Company, Warm Springs Composite Products, Warm Springs Economic Development, Warm Springs Power and Water and Warm Springs Credit. Letters of Interest and a resume along with Consent for a Criminal and Credit Background Check should be turned in to the Secretary Treasurer/CEO by Friday April 7th.

The Warm Springs Skate Park Grand Opening is going to be held on Wednesday next week. There will be a blessing ceremony, guest speakers, ribbon cutting, skateboarding, a DJ, food, giveaways and more. It will begin at 11am.

Honor Seniors Day is going to be Friday May 12th from 10am – 4pm. This year’s theme is the “70s.” Anyone interested in volunteering or donating to the event can email Lonnie.Parsons@wstribes.org