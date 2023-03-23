The Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources reports that after many weeks, the main smelt run has appeared in the Cowlitz River.

Smelt are important to the tribe as they are the first fresh fish of the year after the winter when preserved food is at its lowest point. They are a high fat fish, up to 16%, and prized by many species – fish, whales, sea lions, birds in addition to being an important food for humans. Smelt can be eaten fresh, dried or smoked.

Unique to this year’s late run, the Cowlitz Salmon Hatchery is releasing 76,000 spring chinook smolts this week. They will likely be caught along with the smelt but should be released unharmed so they can swim back as adults. Normally the smelt arrive well before the hatchery releases smolts so this isn’t typically an issue.

Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources reports that tribal people have been doing well at Carnival Market. Other places to try are Gerhart Gardens Park, Riverside Park and the Camelot-Cooks Ferry area.

Please report any harvest to Mark Manion at 541-460-0272 or mark.manion@ctwsbnr.org.