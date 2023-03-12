KWSO Calendar for Mon., Mar. 13, 2023

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

There is a Warm Springs Nation Little League board meeting tomorrow at 6pm in the Prevention Training room. Coaches, volunteers and community members are welcome to attend.

Warm Springs Vocational Rehabilitation is located at 1110 Wasco Street in the Culture & Heritage Building. Services include: Consultation, Assistive technology, Vocational planning & placement and mentoring. Learn more by calling 541-553-4952.

A free 7-week tobacco cessation program begins tomorrow at Jefferson County Public Health in Madras. Participants will get options, resources and support to quit for good. REGISTRATION LINK

The Museum at Warm Springs’ is celebrating their 30th anniversary this year. Part of the celebration is a Clean-Up Day on Saturday afternoon. Everyone is invited to bring your rakes and tools. Garbage bags will be provided. The Clean-Up will be from 1-5 p.m. with a reception to follow from 5-6:30 pm with light refreshments served. It would be helpful to let the museum know if you can help with Clean Up Day so they can have enough food. Contact Sunmiet at officemanager@museumatwarmsprings.org

The Warm Springs Community Center Gym and Weight Rooms are open 8am to 8pm Monday thru Thursday (until 9 on Tuesday and Thursday). Office Hours are 8am until 5pm weekdays (closed from 12-1) and Snack Attack is Tuesday and Thursday afternoons 3-4:30. If you have any questions – their number is 541-553-3243.

Spring Sports at the Warm Springs K-8 will begin soon, and open to all 6th, 7th and 8th graders. Track and Field will start on Monday next week and practices will be from 2:50pm-4:30pm. Soccer will begin April 3rd with practices held from 4-5:30pm. Students do have the option to participate in both sports.

Warm Springs Community Action Team is hosting a youth acting workshop with actress Cara Jade Myers. It’s for Warm Springs students ages 14-18 who will learn the basic fundamentals of acting for the screen and more. It will be held on March 25th and 26th. Space is limited to 20 students. 12 and 13-year-olds can register but may be waitlisted and added if the workshop does not reach capacity. APPLY HERE

NeighborImpact’s Weatherization program provides free assessments and contracted services to qualified applicants to make energy saving improvements to homes. Some of the services could be adding insulation to your attic, floor, or walls; duct sealing and insulation and replacement or repair of inefficient appliances. Apply online or pick up an application in Warm Springs at the Family Resource Center.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team will offer the Building Native Communities Financial Skills for Families series March 29th and 30th. All modules will be covered over the two days from 9am to 4pm at the Agency Longhouse. The financial education series is required for all IDA participants. To register, call 541-553-3148.

A Veterans Town Hall will take place on Thursday, March 30th in Madras. It will start at 1:00 at the Jefferson County Community Center, 860 SW Madison Street. This is for veterans, their families and others who assist veterans and will cover VA benefits, Community Care and accessing free transportation to medical appointments. Representatives from Central Oregon agencies who can help will be available. Anyone with questions can contact Mike Williams at 541-912-1962.

Honor Seniors Day is going to be Friday May 12th from 10am – 4pm. This year’s theme is the “70s.” Anyone interested in volunteering or donating to the event can email Lonnie.Parsons@wstribes.org.

The Confluence Filmmaker Fellows program in partnership with Oregon Film is accepting submissions from Indigenous filmmakers. It will award 3 video artists with cash prizes to support a film project they are developing, and 4 other Emerging Indigenous Filmmakers will receive full camera kits. Eligible projects would align to Confluence’s mission to connect people to the history, living cultures, and ecology of our region through Indigenous voices. Submissions will be accepted until May 15th. Learn more at www.confluenceproject.org.