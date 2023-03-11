KWSO Calendar for Sun., Mar. 12, 2023

Today is the deadline for Warm Springs Nation Little League player registration. Baseball, softball and tee ball players need to have all forms submitted to be able to play. Register online at www.wsnll.org. For more information call 541-553-3856.

Daylight Savings Time has begun. If you haven’t done so yet, set your clocks forward by one hour. Most cell phones and computers should automatically reset the time.

KWSO is now recruiting interested vendors for a Warm Springs Thursday Market that will run from June to September. This family friendly market will feature distribution of free fresh harvest kits from the high desert food and farm alliance plus activities, information and shopping opportunities. To learn more – contact KWSO at 541-553-1968.

Off Season Sports Training is every Sunday afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth will train from 1-2:30 with High School players going from 3-4:30. This is off season exercise for all sports. The training is free.

MAC Flag Football registration is open through this coming Friday. It’s for youth pre-school to 5th grade and the season will run April 6-May 20. The MAC also half and full day youth camps coming up that include swimming, outdoor sports, arts and crafts, and STEM activities. Camps are during Spring Break March 28-31, and a No School Day Camp on April 14th. There are scholarships available. Learn more and register at macrecdistrict.com. Scholarships are available.

Warm Springs High Education reminds new and current college students applying for the tribal scholarship that the Federal Applications for Financial Student Aid need to be completed and confirmation emails forwarded to their office. The Tribal Scholarship application deadline is July 1st. The Oregon Tribal Student Grant is still accepting applications for the current academic year online. Completed Tribal Enrollment Verification forms for the grant can be sent to Lucille.Suppah@wstribes.org. Contact Carroll Dick at the Higher Education office with any questions and for assistance.

The 28th Annual Warm Springs Cougars High School Boys and Co-ed Basketball Tournament is coming up next weekend. Games will be played at the Youth Center and Community Center gyms.

The Jefferson County Historical Society will have a Trivia & Music Night fundraiser next Saturday, March18th at Mecca Grade Estate. Live music from the Scottish Piper Band will begin at 5pm and trivia at 6. The cost is $5 per person.

Neighbor Impact will be in Warm Springs on Wednesday March 22nd to assist anyone interested in applying for rent assistance. They will be working with Warm Springs Housing – which is where you should call for an appointment. 541-553-3250. Appointments can take up to 30 minutes.

COCC Spring Term Adult Basic Skills GED classes will begin April 3rd. There are in-person classes at the Madras, Bend and Redmond campuses, and a virtual option via Zoom. You need to sign up for an orientation session by March 29th on the COCC website, at any COCC campus or contact Carroll Dick at Warm Springs Higher Education for more information.

Warm Springs Tribal Council has announced enterprise board openings for the Warm Springs Telecommunications Company, Warm Springs Composite Products, Warm Springs Economic Development, Warm Springs Power and Water and Warm Springs Credit. Letters of Interest and a resume along with Consent for a Criminal and Credit Background Check should be turned in to the Secretary Treasurer/CEO by Friday April 7th.

The annual Redsides Powwow at South Wasco County High School in Maupin is going to held on April 19th. There’s a dinner at 5:30 and they’d like for people to bring a side dish, dessert or salad to share. Social dancing at games will begin right at 6:30. The Black Lodge Singers are the host drum and there’s a Shell Dress Special open to all ages. All dancers and drummers are welcome.