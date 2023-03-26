KWSO Calendar for Mon., Mar. 27, 2023

It is spring break this week for the Jefferson County 509J School District and there is no school.

The Warm Springs Boys & Girls Club will be open Monday through Friday this week from 8am until 5pm.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Everyone is welcome to a planning meeting for the 3rd Annual Earth Day community clean-up tomorrow from 12-1:30pm at 1142 Warm Springs Street. Lunch will be provided. The clean-up is an annual event in the Warm Springs Agency and Simnasho Community.

Anyone 18 and older who lives in Central Oregon is invited to participate in the OHSU – OSU-Cascades Community Belonging Survey. Participants will receive a $10 gift card with completion of the survey. Here’s the link to the survey: https://ohsu.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_d0RVwDHfiBv8aVM

Warm Springs Recreation is kicking off Spring Break with a Color Run event at 3:30 today. It will start with a walk around the Community Center walking path and end with a celebration of color blasting in the front courtyard. They will have a limited number of shirts to provide for participants. And, a potluck, social powwow and drummer’s jam are planned for this evening in the gym. There’s a potluck meal at 5:15, bring a dish to share if you can. The powwow starts at 6. All dancers and drummers are welcome.

The Grand Opening of the new Skate Park at Quinn Park is Wednesday at 11am. There will be music and prizes, food and fun. Everyone is welcome!

The Museum at Warm Springs changing art gallery will feature “An Eye for the Rez: Edward Heath Photography” Thursday, April 6th thru Saturday, May 2th.

The MAC Rec District offers half and full day youth camps that include swimming, outdoor sports, arts and crafts, and STEM activities. There is a Spring Break camp that starts tomorrow and goes through Friday, and a No School Day Camp on April 14th. There are scholarships available. Learn more and register at https://www.macrecdistrict.com/enrichment/youth.

The 1st Annual Pacific Northwest Native Classics Bowling Tournament will take place March 31st through April 4th at Wildhorse Resort’s Quaking Aspens Lanes in Pendleton. For more information contact Jolene Greene, austin.green@wstribes.org, birney1953@gmail.com or margietuckta@gmail.com

An Overdose Rescue Course is offered every Wednesday Morning from 9 until 10:30 at the Warm Springs Prevention training room in the old elementary school. It’s a chance to learn how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose, step-by-step instruction to use the Narcan nasal spray when a person experiences and overdose, and about resources and treatment for opioid addiction in Warm Springs. If you are interested – contact Jacylene Brisbois.

A Special District Election will be held in Oregon on May 16th. To vote in the election you must be a registered voter. To register you must be a U.S. Citizen, a resident of Oregon and 18 years old on the election day. You can register online at https://sos.oregon.gov/voting/pages/registration.aspx?lang=en