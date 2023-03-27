KWSO Calendar for Tue., Mar. 28, 2023

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs is open this week for Spring Break 8am – 5pm. Lunch is served daily 11 to 11:15.

The Community Center is open 8am to 5pm this week for Spring Break.

The Jefferson County Library has a story time, crafts and songs every Tuesday at 10am. It’s open to all and the theme this week is “Spring.”

There’s a planning meeting today for the Annual Earth Day community clean-up in the Warm Springs Agency and Simnasho Community. The meeting is open to anyone interested. It’s from 12-1:30pm, with lunch provided, at 1142 Warm Springs Street.

The Tuesday Senior lunch will be served from noon to 1 today at the Senior Building. On today’s menu is hearty beef stew.

The Native American Program of Legal Aid Services of Oregon (NAPOLS) is offering their free legal assistance in drafting your Last Will and Testament, now through May 31st. Leave your contact by phone or email: 503-224-9483 or wills@lasoregon.org.

Tananawit, a community of Warm Springs artists, invites tribal youth to take part in its 1st Annual Lil Creative Natives Art Fair this Wednesday and Thursday from 10am to 3pm both days. Youth age 10 through high school will create and learn with several local culture bearers. Sign students up with Natalie Kirk at 541-553-3249.

Today is the final day for Central Oregon residents to apply for Master Food Preserver volunteer training. OSU Extension provides this training annually – recruiting volunteers to share this research-based food safety and preservation information in Oregon Communities. Weekly classes in the 8-week series start April 12th. The Class fee is $75.00. See class information and apply at https://extension.oregonstate.edu/deschutes/osu-extension-master-food-preserver-volunteer-program-central-oregon.

The MAC Rec District’s Youth Camp is today through Friday and has morning, evening afternoon and full day sessions for 6-10 year olds. Learn more and register at https://www.macrecdistrict.com/enrichment/youth.

COCC Spring Term Adult Basic Skills GED classes will begin April 3rd. There are in-person classes at the Madras, Bend and Redmond campuses, and a virtual option via Zoom. Tomorrow is the last day to sign up for an orientation session on the COCC website, at any COCC campus or contact Carroll Dick at Warm Springs Higher Education for more information.

Building Native Communities Financial Skills for Families Classes are being offered this week. All modules will be covered over two days, Wednesday and Thursday, from 9am to 4pm at the Agency Longhouse. The financial education series is required for all IDA participants. To register, call 541-553-3148.

There is a Free Flow & Restore Yoga Class tomorrow at 5:30pm at the Agency Longhouse. This class will offer a range of meditation and poses accessible to all ages, abilities, and experience.

The Warm Springs Community is invited to an Easter Drive-Thru Event sponsored by Warm Springs Health & Human Services. It’s Friday, April 7th from noon until 3 in the Community Center parking lot, and families can pick up items to enjoy at their Easter celebrations.

Warm Springs K8 4th and 5th graders of 21st Century who participated in and completed the Read-a-Thon have a trip to Oaks Park in Portland this Thursday. Mrs. Raymond is reminding those families that their students need to be dropped off at the front of the K8 by 8:30am, and the bus is leaving promptly at 9. If there are any questions, email craymond@509j.net or call her at 541-222-9164.