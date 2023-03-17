KWSO Calendar for Sat., Mar. 18, 2023

The Museum at Warm Springs’ is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Part of the celebration is a Clean-Up Day this afternoon from 1-5 p.m. with a reception to follow from 5-6:30 pm with light refreshments served.

There is a family story time every Saturday morning at 10:30 at the Jefferson County Library in Madras. All are welcome for stories and crafts. Visit the library’s website www.jcld.org to find out what book they’re reading and listen to past chapters. The theme this week is “Brave.”

The Jefferson County Historical Society will have a Trivia & Music Night fundraiser this evening at Mecca Grade Estate. Live music from the Scottish Piper Band will begin at 5pm and trivia at 6. The cost is $5 per person.

COCC Spring Term Adult Basic Skills GED classes will begin April 3rd. There are in-person classes at the Madras, Bend and Redmond campuses, and a virtual option via Zoom. You need to sign up for an orientation session by March 29th on the COCC website, at any COCC campus or contact Carroll Dick at Warm Springs Higher Education for more information.

The Yakama Warriors Association is inviting the public and all veterans to its Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans celebration on Saturday, March 25th at Sarge Hubbard Park in Yakima, WA. The event starts at 1pm.

On Track OHSU is hiring a Warm Springs Community Liaison to work with middle and high school students in the community and at the Warm Springs and Madras school sites. Apply at www.ohsu.edu/jobs.

KWSO is now recruiting interested vendors for a Warm Springs Thursday Market that will run from June to September. This family friendly market will feature distribution of free fresh harvest kits from the high desert food and farm alliance plus activities, information and shopping opportunities. To learn more – contact KWSO at 541-553-1968.

Honor Seniors Day is going to be Friday May 12th from 10am – 4pm. This year’s theme is the “70s.” Anyone interested in volunteering or donating to the event can email Lonnie.Parsons@wstribes.org.

Warm Springs High Education reminds new and current college students applying for the tribal scholarship that the Federal Applications for Financial Student Aid need to be completed and confirmation emails forwarded to their office. The Tribal Scholarship application deadline is July 1st. The Oregon Tribal Student Grant is still accepting applications for the current academic year online. Completed Tribal Enrollment Verification forms for the grant can be sent to Lucille.Suppah@wstribes.org. Contact Carroll Dick at the Higher Education office with any questions and for assistance.

Neighbor Impact will be in Warm Springs on Wednesday March 22nd to assist anyone interested in applying for rent assistance. They will be working with Warm Springs Housing – which is where you should call for an appointment. 541-553-3250. Appointments can take up to 30 minutes.

A Veterans Town Hall will take place on Thursday, March 30th in Madras. It will start at 1:00 at the Jefferson County Community Center, 860 SW Madison Street. This is for veterans, their families and others who assist veterans and will cover VA benefits, Community Care and accessing free transportation to medical appointments. Representatives from Central Oregon agencies who can help will be available. Anyone with questions can contact Mike Williams at 541-912-1962.