KWSO Calendar for Sun., Mar. 19, 2023

The Warm Springs Community Center Gym and Weight Rooms are open 8am to 8pm Monday thru Thursday (until 9 on Tuesday and Thursday). Office Hours are 8am until 5pm weekdays (closed from 12-1) and Snack Attack is Tuesday and Thursday afternoons 3-4:30. If you have any questions – their number is 541-553-3243.

The Warm Springs Health & Human Services Branch is no longer accepting House Repair Applications that include Mortgages and Utilities. But homeowners can still submit applications for minor repairs. Applications can be picked up at the Family Resource Center or at online at kwso.org. If you have questions you can contact Jackie Minson at 541-553-0497.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is taking appointments for their free AARP Tax Aide service being offered at their office on campus and also for Tax Aide in Madras at the Senior Building on SW Madison Street. You can call 541-553-3148 to make an appointment and get all the details you need.

Off Season Sports Training is every Sunday afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth will train from 1-2:30 with High School players going from 3-4:30. This is off season exercise for all sports. The training is free.

The MAC Rec District offers half and full day youth camps that include swimming, outdoor sports, arts and crafts, and STEM activities. Upcoming camps are during Spring Break March 28-31, and a No School Day Camp on April 14th. There are scholarships available. Learn more and register at https://www.macrecdistrict.com/enrichment/youth.

Spring Sports at the Warm Springs K-8 will begin soon, and open to all 6th, 7th and 8th graders. Track and Field will start tomorrow and practices will be from 2:50pm-4:30pm. Soccer will begin April 3rd with practices held from 4-5:30pm. Students do have the option to participate in both sports.

Building Native Communities Financial Skills for Families series will be held March 29th and 30th. All modules will be covered over the two days from 9am to 4pm at the Agency Longhouse. The financial education series is required for all IDA participants. To register, call the Community Action Team office at 541-553-3148.

The Warm Springs Senior Wellness Center is now open and serving sit down meals in the dining room on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at noon. Senior exercise classes are Monday and Thursday starting at 10:45 a.m. with a light lunch.

If you are enrolled in the Oregon Health Plan, Medicaid, or CHIP and you live in Warm Springs – you should check in with your Contact Representative at the Health & Wellness Center to make sure you are able to maintain coverage. Changes are coming April 1st and you will be getting a letter from the state about completing a renewal form. Call the clinic to learn more at 541-553-1196 and ask for a Contact Representative.