KWSO Calendar for Sat., Mar. 25, 2023

The High Desert Museum “Creations of Spirit” is on display now until October. The exhibit features 6 Native Artists, including 4 from Warm Springs. Art commissioned for this exhibition are: being used in artist’s communities, interactive, celebratory, various mediums, full of stories, and created for specific purposes and people. The High Desert Museum is south of Bend on Hwy 97. Learn more at https://highdesertmuseum.org/.

Everyone is welcome to a planning meeting for the 3rd Annual Earth Day community clean-up. The clean-up is an annual event in the Warm Springs Agency and Simnasho Community. The meeting is on Tuesday, March 28th from 12-1:30pm at 1142 Warm Springs Street. Lunch will be provided.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is taking appointments for their free AARP Tax Aide service being offered at their office on campus and also for Tax Aide in Madras at the Senior Building on SW Madison Street. You can call 541-553-3148 to make an appointment and get all the details you need.

There is a family story time every Saturday morning at 10:30 at the Jefferson County Library in Madras. All are welcome for stories and crafts. Visit the library’s website www.jcld.org to find out what book they’re reading and listen to past chapters. The theme this week is “Lions.”

The Family Access Network or FAN is in all Central Oregon schools – offering assistance to families for critical basic needs and services with the goal of keeping children healthy and in school. You can access your school’s FAN advocate through your student’s teacher, a counselor, principal or the school office. You can learn more at https://familyaccessnetwork.org/.

Anyone 18 and older who lives in Central Oregon is invited to participate in the OHSU – OSU-Cascades Community Belonging Survey. Participants will receive a $10 gift card with completion of the survey. Here is the link to the survey: https://ohsu.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_d0RVwDHfiBv8aVM

A Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day Spaghetti Dinner, open to the community, is happening today 4:30—7:30pm at the Jefferson County Community/Senior Center located at 860 SW Madison St. in Madras. There is a $10 suggested donation and there will also be a silent auction and raffles.

The annual Redsides Powwow at South Wasco County High School in Maupin is going to held on April 19th. There’s a dinner at 5:30 and they’d like for people to bring a side dish, dessert or salad to share. Social dancing at games will begin right at 6:30. The Black Lodge Singers are the host drum and there’s a Shell Dress Special open to all ages. All dancers and drummers are welcome.

The Grand Opening of the new Skate Park at Quinn Park is this coming Wednesday at 11am. There will be music and prizes, food and fun. Everyone is welcome!

A Veterans Town Hall will take place on Thursday, March 30th in Madras. It will start at 1:00 at the Jefferson County Community Center, 860 SW Madison Street. This is for veterans, their families and others who assist veterans and will cover VA benefits, Community Care and accessing free transportation to medical appointments. Representatives from Central Oregon agencies who can help will be available. Anyone with questions can contact Mike Williams at 541-912-1962.

Friends of the Columbia Gorge is taking registrations for its Spring Guided Outings. You can find more details and register for the following guided outings online. April 1 – Petroglyphs Tour & Dancing Rock Walk, April 7 – Hiking Catherine Creek to Coyote Wall and April 11 – Hardy Bridge Loop Dog-Friendly Hike. Go to https://gorgefriends.org/outings.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team will offer the Building Native Communities Financial Skills for Families series March 29th and 30th. All modules will be covered over the two days from 9am to 4pm at the Agency Longhouse. The financial education series is required for all IDA participants. To register, call 541-553-3148.

Warm Springs Recreation is kicking off Spring Break with a Color Run event at 3:30 on Monday, March 27th. It will start with a walk around the Community Center walking path and will end with a celebration of color blasting in the front courtyard. They will have a limited number of shirts to provide for participants. And, a potluck, social powwow and drummer’s jam are planned for the evening in the gym. The potluck meal is at 5:15 and the powwow starts at 6. All dancers and drummers are welcome.

The 1st Annual Pacific Northwest Native Classics Bowling Tournament will take place March 31st through April 4th at Wildhorse Resort’s Quaking Aspens Lanes in Pendleton. For more information contact Jolene Greene, Austin Greene, Birney Greene-Boise or Margie Tuckta.