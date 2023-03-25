KWSO Calendar for Sun., Mar. 26, 2023

The Warm Springs Boys & Girls Club will be open Monday through Friday for Spring Break this week from 8am until 5pm.

Off Season Sports Training is every Sunday afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth will train from 1-2:30 with High School players going from 3-4:30. This is off season exercise for all sports. The training is free.

Warm Springs Veterans are being sought to be part of the Veterans Memorial Project that will be located on the grounds of the Museum at Warm Springs. Decisions need to be made by Veterans about the Memorial. If you are willing to volunteer – please contact Rain Circle at 541-460-8971 or stop by the see him at the Family Resource Center in the Veterans Services Office weekdays 11:30 until 2.

Everyone is welcome to a planning meeting for the 3rd Annual Earth Day community clean-up. The clean-up is an annual event in the Warm Springs Agency and Simnasho Community. The meeting is on Tuesday, March 28th from 12-1:30pm at 1142 Warm Springs Street. Lunch will be provided.

COCC Spring Term Adult Basic Skills GED classes will begin April 3rd. There are in-person classes at the Madras, Bend and Redmond campuses, and a virtual option via Zoom. You need to sign up for an orientation session by March 29th on the COCC website, at any COCC campus or contact Carroll Dick at Warm Springs Higher Education for more information.

Central Oregon residents can apply now for Master Food Preserver volunteer training. OSU Extension provides this training annually – recruiting volunteers to share this research-based food safety and preservation information in Oregon Communities. Applications need to be submitted by next Tuesday, March 28th. Weekly classes in the 8-week series start April 12. The Class fee is $75.00. See class information and apply at https://extension.oregonstate.edu/deschutes/osu-extension-master-food-preserver-volunteer-program-central-oregon

KWSO is now recruiting interested vendors for a Warm Springs Thursday Market that will run the last week of June into September. This family friendly market will feature distribution of free fresh harvest kits from the high desert food and farm alliance plus activities, information and shopping opportunities. To learn more – contact KWSO at 541-553-1968.

On Track OHSU is hiring a Warm Springs Community Liaison to work with middle and high school students in the community and at the Warm Springs and Madras school sites. Apply at www.ohsu.edu/jobs

The Warm Springs Skate Park Grand Opening is coming up on Wednesday. There will be a blessing ceremony, guest speakers, ribbon cutting, skateboarding, a DJ, food, giveaways and more. It will begin at 11am.

Warm Springs Higher Education reminds new and current college students applying for the tribal scholarship that the Federal Applications for Financial Student Aid need to be completed and confirmation emails forwarded to their office. The Tribal Scholarship application deadline is July 1st. The Oregon Tribal Student Grant is still accepting applications for the current academic year online. Completed Tribal Enrollment Verification forms for the grant can be sent to Lucille.Suppah@wstribes.org. Contact Carroll Dick at the Higher Education office with any questions and for assistance.

Warm Springs Recreation is kicking off Spring Break with a Color Run event at 3:30 tomorrow. It will start with a walk around the Community Center walking path and will end with a celebration of color blasting in the front courtyard. They will have a limited number of shirts to provide for participants. And, a potluck, social powwow and drummer’s jam are planned for the evening in the gym. The potluck meal is at 5:15 and the powwow starts at 6. All dancers and drummers are welcome.

Tananawit, a community of warm springs artists, invites tribal youth to take part in its 1st Annual Lil Creative Natives Youth Art Fair being held March 29th and 30th from 10am to 3pm both days. Youth age 10 through high school will create and learn with several local culture bearers. Space is limited. To sign your student up, contact Natalie Kirk 541-553-3249.