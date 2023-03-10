KWSO Calendar for Sat., Mar. 11, 2023

There is a family story time every Saturday morning at 10:30 at the Jefferson County Library in Madras. All are welcome for stories and crafts. Visit the library’s website to find out what book they’re reading and listen to past chapters. The theme this week is “Spring.”

Daylight Savings Time begins this Sunday at 2am. Before you go to sleep tonight or when you wake up on Sunday Morning you will need to set your clocks forward by one hour. Most cell phones and computers should automatically reset the time.

The last of the 3-part series of distemper/parvo vaccines for Warm Springs dogs is today from 10am-1pm at Fire & Safety on Campus. You do need to already be registered to participate.

Services for Britton Metrokin (Ooh) are happening this morning at 11:00 at the Warm Springs Baptist Church. Burial will follow at 1:00 at the Agency Cemetery.

Off Season Sports Training is every Sunday afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth will train from 1-2:30 with High School players going from 3-4:30. This is off season exercise for all sports. The training is free.

Tomorrow is the deadline for Warm Springs Nation Little League player registration. Baseball, softball and tee ball players need to have all forms submitted to be able to play. Register online at www.wsnll.org. For more information call 541-553-3856.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is taking appointments for their free AARP Tax Aide service being offered at their office on campus and also for Tax Aide in Madras at the Senior Building on SW Madison Street. You can call 541-553-3148 to make an appointment and get all the details you need.

A free 7-week tobacco cessation program will begin on Tuesday, March 14th at Jefferson County Public Health in Madras. Participants will get options, resources and support to quit for good. LINK TO REGISTER.

The Museum at Warm Springs’ is celebrating their 30th anniversary this year. Part of the celebration is a Clean-Up Day next Saturday, March 18th. Everyone is invited to bring your rakes and tools. Garbage bags will be provided. The Clean-Up will be from 1-5 p.m. with a reception to follow from 5-6:30 pm with light refreshments served. It would be helpful to let the museum know if you can help with Clean Up Day so they can have enough food. Contact Sunmiet at officemanager@museumatwarmsprings.org

Warm Springs Community Action Team is hosting a youth acting workshop with actress Cara Jade Myers. It’s for Warm Springs students ages 14-18 who will learn the basic fundamentals of acting for the screen and more. It will be held on March 25th and 26th. Space is limited to 20 students. 12 and 13-year-olds can register but may be waitlisted and added if the workshop does not reach capacity. LINK TO APPLY

The Warm Springs Community Action Team will offer the Building Native Communities Financial Skills for Families series March 29th and 30th. All modules will be covered over the two days from 9am to 4pm at the Agency Longhouse. The financial education series is required for all IDA participants. To register, call 541-553-3148.

A Veterans Town Hall will take place on Thursday, March 30th in Madras. It will start at 1:00 at the Jefferson County Community Center, 860 SW Madison Street. This is for veterans, their families and others who assist veterans and will cover VA benefits, Community Care and accessing free transportation to medical appointments. Representatives from Central Oregon agencies who can help will be available. Anyone with questions can contact Mike Williams at 541-912-1962.