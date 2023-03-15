KWSO Calendar for Thu., Mar. 16, 2023

Warm Springs ECE is open regular hours today.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is taking appointments for their free AARP Tax Aide service being offered at their office on campus and also for Tax Aide in Madras at the Senior Building on SW Madison Street. You can call 541-553-3148 to make an appointment and get all the details you need.

The Jefferson County Library has Friday Film Nights. Tomorrow they will show the movie Walking Ned Divine. Doors open at 6:45 and the film starts at 7.

The Warm Springs Senior Center is now open weekdays from 8 to 5. Senior fitness classes are held on Mondays and Thursdays from 10:45-11:45, with lunch provided after. Senior lunches are on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from noon until 1 in the dining area.

On Track OHSU is hiring a Warm Springs Community Liaison to work with middle and high school students in the community and at the Warm Springs and Madras school sites. Apply at www.ohsu.edu/jobs.

The 28th Annual Warm Springs Cougars High School Boys and Co-ed Basketball Tournament is coming up this weekend. Games will be played at the Youth Center and Community Center gyms.

Tomorrow is the last day to register youth for the MAC Flag Football program. It’s for youth pre-school to 5th grade and the season will run April 6-May 20. Scholarships are available. Details and registration can be found at https://www.macrecdistrict.com/sports/youth.

The High Desert Museum Exhibit Creations of Spirit features Indigenous artists and educational programs for visitors. This evening, it will host a program titled “Object Plus Spirit: The Life and Story of Plateau Objects in Museum Collections.” Visitors are welcome to join Phillip Cash Cash and Proefessor Michael Holloman in a discussion about living Plateau objects and museums. The event is from 6-7:30, free for all Tribal Members and tickets are available on the High Desert Museum’s website.

Spring Sports at the Warm Springs K-8 will begin soon, and open to all 6th, 7th and 8th graders. Track and Field will start on Monday next week and practices will be from 2:50pm-4:30pm. Soccer will begin April 3rd with practices held from 4-5:30pm. Students do have the option to participate in both sports.

The Warm Springs Skate Park Grand Opening is going to be held on Wednesday, March 29th. There will be a blessing ceremony, guest speakers, ribbon cutting, skateboarding, a DJ, food, giveaways and more. It will begin at 11am.

The “Say Their Name” Relay and Marathon in honor of our missing and murdered Indigenous Relatives will be held on Saturday May 6th. The event will start at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds and end at the Simnasho Longhouse. There will be divisions for walking, running and for youth. You can learn more by emailing mmirwarmsprings@gmail.com. The deadline to register is April 15th.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team will offer the Building Native Communities Financial Skills for Families series March 29th and 30th. All modules will be covered over the two days from 9am to 4pm at the Agency Longhouse. The financial education series is required for all IDA participants. To register, call 541-553-3148.

Warm Springs Tribal Council has announced enterprise board openings for the Warm Springs Telecommunications Company, Warm Springs Composite Products, Warm Springs Economic Development, Warm Springs Power and Water and Warm Springs Credit. Letters of Interest and a resume along with Consent for a Criminal and Credit Background Check should be turned in to the Secretary Treasurer/CEO by Friday April 7th.