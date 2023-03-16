I.H.S. Lifts Mask Mandate

Warm Springs Indian Health Service, effective today (3/16/23), has lifted mandatory masking requirements for patients, staff and visitors at the IHS Clinic.

Because community transmission and infection rates for COVID-19 have remained low, the masking requirement has been dropped.

If transmission rates increase to high levels again. masking may be resumed.

Masks will remain available at the clinic.

For anyone entering the Health & Wellness Center with respiratory symptoms – you are asked to Mask, Cover Your Cough and Clean your hands frequently to help prevent the spread of illness.