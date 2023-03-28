KWSO Calendar for Wed., Mar. 29, 2023

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs is open this week for Spring Break 8am – 5pm. Lunch is served daily 11 to 11:15.

The Community Center is open 8am to 5pm this week for Spring Break.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is offering the Building Native Communities Financial Skills for Families course in two daylong sessions that begin today. The financial education series is open to all Warm Springs community members, and is required for people participating in the individual development account program. It’s from 9-4 today and tomorrow at the Agency Longhouse. Call 541-553-3148 for more information.

Today’s senior lunch is barbecued chicken. Lunch is served from noon to 1 at the Senior Center.

The Lil’ Creative Natives Youth Art Fair is being hosted by Tananawit today and tomorrow from 10 to 3. It is for youth age 10 through high school to create and learn with several local culture bearers. Contact Natalie Kirk at 541-553-3249 for more information.

It’s the Grand Opening of the Warm Springs Skate Park today at Quinn Park. There will be music and prizes, food and fun. Everyone is welcome! It starts at 11 this morning.

Anyone interested is welcome to join a Free Flow & Restore Yoga Class today at 5:30 at the Agency Longhouse. This class offers a range of meditation and poses accessible to all ages, abilities, and experience.

Warm Springs Vocational Rehabilitation is located at 1110 Wasco Street in the Culture & Heritage Building. Services include: Consultation, Assistive technology, Vocational planning & placement and mentoring. Learn more by calling 541-553-4952.

COCC Spring Term Adult Basic Skills GED classes will begin April 3rd at all campuses and via Zoom. Today is the last day to sign up for an orientation session required for all students. Register on the COCC website, at any COCC campus or contact Carroll Dick at Warm Springs Higher Education for assistance and more information.

Off Season Sports Training is every Sunday afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth will train from 1-2:30 with High School players going from 3-4:30. This is off season exercise for all sports. The training is free.

People 18 and older who live in Central Oregon are invited to participate in the OHSU – OSU-Cascades Community Belonging Survey. Participants will receive a $10 gift card with completion of the survey.

There will be a Veterans Q & A Town Hall tomorrow in Madras. It will start at 1:00 at the Jefferson County Community Center on Madison Street. It’s for veterans, their families and others who assist veterans and will cover VA benefits, Community Care and accessing free transportation to medical appointments. Representatives from Central Oregon agencies who can help will be available. You can also join the meeting via Zoom. (Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85362893152?pwd=bktpMmZDeCtRdnh3UXUyVnZPODlEUT09; Meeting ID: 853 6289 3152; Passcode: 2023; Dial 1 669 900 6833 if not using computer audio.)

Warm Springs K8 4th and 5th graders of 21st Century who participated in and completed the Read-a-Thon have a trip to Oaks Park in Portland tomorrow. Mrs. Raymond is reminding those families that their students need to be dropped off at the front of the K8 by 8:30am, and the bus is leaving promptly at 9. If there are any questions, email craymond@509j.net or call her at 541-222-9164

The 1st Annual Pacific Northwest Native Classics Bowling Tournament is coming up will take place March 31st through April 4th at Wildhorse Resort’s Quaking Aspens Lanes in Pendleton. For more information contact Jolene Greene, Austin Greene, Birney Greene-Boise, or Margie Tuckta.

The High Desert Museum Exhibit “Creations of Spirit” features Indigenous artists and educational programs for visitors. On Thursday, April 6th, it will host an Indigenous Filmmakers Panel. Visitors are welcome to join LaRonn Katchia and other Native filmmakers as they share their current work and discuss the importance of Native Representation in film. The event is from 6-7:30pm. It’s free for all Tribal Members and tickets are available on the High Desert Museum’s website.