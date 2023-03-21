KWSO Calendar for Wed., Mar. 22, 2023

Today’s senior lunch is baked chicken thigh. Lunch is served from noon to 1 at the Senior Center.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is still taking applications for its Youth Acting workshop this Saturday & Sunday with actress Cara Jade Myers. Call 541-553-3148 to learn more and sign up, or visit the WSCAT Facebook page.

The “Healing Through Our Languages Conference” is coming up for Spring Break – this coming Sunday thru Wednesday at OSU-Cascades Campus in Bend. The conference is being put on by the Warm Springs Culture and Heritage Department through grant funding. Meals will be provided along with several tracks of classes. You can register by calling Lori Switzler at 541-553-3290.

Central Oregon residents can apply now for Master Food Preserver volunteer training. OSU Extension provides this training annually – recruiting volunteers to share this research-based food safety and preservation information in Oregon Communities. Applications need to be submitted by next Tuesday, March 28th. Weekly classes in the 8-week series start April 12, 2023. The Class fee is $75.00. See class information and apply at https://extension.oregonstate.edu/deschutes/osu-extension-master-food-preserver-volunteer-program-central-oregon.

COCC Spring Term Adult Basic Skills GED classes will begin April 3rd. There are in-person classes at the Madras, Bend and Redmond campuses, and a virtual option via Zoom. You need to sign up for an orientation session by March 29th on the COCC website, at any COCC campus or contact Carroll Dick at Warm Springs Higher Education for more information.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team will offer the Building Native Communities Financial Skills for Families series March 29th and 30th. All modules will be covered over the two days from 9am to 4pm at the Agency Longhouse. The financial education series is required for all IDA participants. To register, call 541-553-3148.

On Track OHSU is hiring a Warm Springs Community Liaison to work with middle and high school students in the community and at the Warm Springs and Madras school sites. Apply at www.ohsu.edu/jobs.

The High Desert Museum Exhibit Creations of Spirit features Indigenous artists and educational programs for visitors. On Thursday, April 6th, it will host an Indigenous Filmmakers Panel. Visitors are welcome to join LaRonn Katchia and other Native filmmakers as they share their current work and discuss the importance of Native Representation in film. The event is from 6-7:30pm. It’s free for all Tribal Members and tickets are available on the High Desert Museum’s website.

Entries open for Root Feast Rodeo in Warm Springs. Call-ins will be taken through April 26th at 5pm. For entries, you can message the WSRRA Facebook page or call/text 541-460-3257. Interested food vendors can call 541-460-2605.

Tananawit, a community of warm springs artists, invites tribal youth to take part in its 1st Annual Lil Creative Natives Youth Art Fair being held March 29th and 30th from 10am to 3pm both days. Youth age 10 through high school will create and learn with several local culture bearers. Space is limited. To sign your student up, contact Natalie Kirk 541-553-3249.

Central Oregon Community College will be hosting their Native American Salmon Bake on Saturday May 13th this year. For more details or if you want to volunteer, contact Jeremiah Rector COCC’s Native American Student Program Coordinator jrector@cocc.edu.