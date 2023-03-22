KWSO Calendar for Thu., Mar. 23, 2023

The Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets every Thursday on Zoom at noon and 5:30. Parents are invited to share ideas, challenges, concerns and goals for empowering and encouraging our youth. Details can be found on the Papalaximisha Facebook page.

Advanced Cheer Conditioning class is this evening 5:30-6:30 in the Old Elementary School gym. For more information call 541-699-9111.

The Warm Springs Senior Center is now open weekdays from 8 to 5. Senior fitness classes are held on Mondays and Thursdays from 10:45-11:45, with lunch provided after. Senior lunches are on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from noon until 1 in the dining area.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is still taking applications for its Youth Acting workshop this Saturday and Sunday with actress Cara Jade Myers. Call 541-553-3148 to learn more and sign up, or visit the WSCAT Facebook page.

Friends of the Columbia Gorge is taking registrations for its Spring Guided Outings. You can find more details and register for the following guided outings online. April 1 – Petroglyphs Tour & Dancing Rock Walk, April 7 – Hiking Catherine Creek to Coyote Wall and April 11 – Hardy Bridge Loop Dog-Friendly Hike. Go to https://gorgefriends.org/outings.

Anyone 18 and older who lives in Central Oregon is invited to participate in the OHSU – OSU-Cascades Community Belonging Survey. Participants will receive a $10 gift card with completion of the survey. Here’s the survey link: https://ohsu.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_d0RVwDHfiBv8aVM

The “Healing Through Our Languages Conference” is coming up for Spring Break – this coming Sunday thru Wednesday at OSU-Cascades Campus in Bend. The conference is being put on by the Warm Springs Culture and Heritage Department through grant funding. Meals will be provided along with several tracks of classes. You can register by calling Lori Switzler at 541-553-3290.

The 1st Annual Pacific Northwest Native Classics Bowling Tournament will take place March 31st through April 4th at Wildhorse Resort’s Quaking Aspens Lanes in Pendleton. For more information contact Jolene Greene, Austin Greene, Birney Greene-Boise or Margie Tuckta.

Warm Springs Recreation is kicking off Spring Break with a Color Run event at 3:30 on Monday, March 27th. It will start with a walk around the Community Center walking path and will end with a celebration of color blasting in the front courtyard. They will have a limited number of shirts to provide for participants. And, a potluck, social powwow and drummer’s jam are planned for the evening in the gym. The potluck meal is at 5:15 and the powwow starts at 6. All dancers and drummers are welcome.

How to use Narcan training is offered every Wednesday Morning from 9 until 10:30 at the Warm Springs Prevention Program. If you are interested – contact Jacylene Brisbois. Narcan, also known as its brand name of naloxone, is a life-saving nasal spray that reverses opioid overdoses.