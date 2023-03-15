Tomorrow (3/16/23) is the deadline for district candidates to file for the May 16th Special District Election.

For Jefferson County Voters – there is a measure to dissolve the Jefferson County EMS District with final assets transferred to Jefferson County Fire District No. 1. The Jefferson County ESD has 3 people vying for At Large Seat #6. 509J school district incumbents Courtney Snead and Kevin Richards are running unopposed to hold their board seats. The Madras Aquatic Center Recreation District has 4 board seats on the ballot – 1 position has two candidates. All other positions and director openings are not competitive at this point.

Depending on where you live – there are additional decisions on your ballot. You can see the filings online at the Jefferson Country Clerk’s WEBSITE

April 25th is the last day to register to vote in the May 16th Special District Election, if you are not already a registered voter in Oregon.

You can check you registration status and make any address or name changes at the Secretary of State Website