The Warm Springs Skate Park Grand Opening is going to be held on Wednesday, March 29th at 11am at Quinn Park across from the Community Center.

There will be a blessing ceremony, guest speakers, ribbon cutting, skateboarding, a DJ, food, giveaways and more.

(Bonus Info: the frames from the old skate park are going to be reused in Simnasho to create a new skate park there too.)

Skate Park Flyer