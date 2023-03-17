Museum at Warm Springs Celebrates 30 years

The Museum at Warm Springs is kicking off their 30th anniversary tomorrow (3/18/23) afternoon with a spring clean up day.

Warm Springs Tribal Council passed Resolution No. 4084 in 1974 adopting the first Charter and establishing the first Board of the, then, Middle Oregon Indian Historical Society. The Charter has been amended several times, subsequently changing the name MOIHS to “The Museum at Warm Springs.”

It took over 20 years of planning and numerous meetings to finally hire the first Executive Director in 1987. A tribal referendum was held in October 1988 voting in favor of appropriating $2.5 million for The Museum construction. This was the first tribal museum in the state of Oregon.

The Museum at Warm Springs opened in March of 1993.