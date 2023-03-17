Secretary Haaland and Senator Merkley in Bend

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland will visit Oregon this weekend, including a stop in Bend today, to highlight Biden-Harris administration investments to support wildland fire preparedness and outdoor recreation opportunities across the state.

Haaland and Sen. Jeff Merkley will meet with local, state, federal and Tribal leaders, Interior Department employees and local stakeholders.

Warm Springs Tribal Council Chairman Jonathan Smith and Secretary Treasurer/CEO Bobby Brunoe will be part of those meetings.