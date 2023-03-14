OHP, Medicaid, CHIP Renewals

The Oregon Health Plan continuous enrollment condition will end on March 31st.

This includes various Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (or CHIP) provisions.

Oregon is committed to Maintaining Coverage and will be reevaluating recipient’s Medicaid eligibility. Renewal information has gone out to everyone currently on the Oregon Health Plan.

For folks in Warm Springs, to avoid interruptions in benefits, you should update your contact information by calling or stopping in at the Health & Wellness Center and talk with the Contact Representative Team.