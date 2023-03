Entries are open for Root Feast Rodeo in Warm Springs.

Call-ins will be taken through April 26th at 5pm. For entries, you can message the Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo Association (WSRRA) Facebook page or call/text 541-460-3257.

Interested food vendors can call 541-460-2605.

The Rodeo is Saturday April 29th at 1pm at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. Admission is $10 per car.

Root Feast Rodeo 2023