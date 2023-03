Tananawit, a community of warm springs artists, invites tribal youth to take part in its 1st Annual Lil Creative Natives Youth Art Fair being held March 29th and 30th from 10am to 3pm both days.

Youth age 10 through high school will create and learn with several local culture bearers.

Space is limited To sign your student up, contact Natalie Kirk 541-553-3249.

Tananawit Spring Break Flyer