KWSO Calendar for Mon., Apr. 10, 2023

Warm Springs Tribal Council will convene today to hear Enterprise Updates. On the morning agenda – Indian Head Casino & Plateau Travel Plaza; Power & Water Enterprise; and Composite Products. This afternoon – Museum at Warm Springs; Telecom; Credit Enterprise; and Ventures.

There’s a Warm Springs Nation Little League board meeting tomorrow at 6pm in the Prevention Training room. Coaches, volunteers and community members are welcome to attend.

Attention livestock owners from Boulder, Miller/Webster Flat the Dry Creek Grazing Areas – The Range Committee has a meeting tomorrow at 6pm at the Community Center to discuss an update to the grazing plan.

The High Desert Museum Exhibit Creations of Spirit features Indigenous artists and educational programs for visitors. Next Tuesday, April 18th, it will host a program titled “Indian Education: Intergenerational Learning, Healing and Advocacy.” Visitors are welcome to join Patricia Whitefoot and Valerie Switzler for a discussion on how Plateau tribes are passing on Indigenous knowledge and traditions to future generations. The event is from 6-7:30pm. It’s free for all Tribal Members and tickets are available on the High Desert Museum’s website.

The 2023 Honor Seniors Day has been set for Friday May 12th from 10am – 4pm. This year’s theme is the “70s.” Anyone interested in volunteering or donating to the event can email Lonnie.Parsons@wstribes.org.

The Family Access Network or FAN is in all Central Oregon schools – offering assistance to families for critical basic needs and services with the goal of keeping children healthy and in school. You can access your school’s FAN advocate through your student’s teacher, a counselor, principal or the school office. You can learn more at their website https://familyaccessnetwork.org/.

The Culture and Heritage Program is continuing the Cultural Projects classes. Classes are Tuesday and Thursdays from 4-7pm at their building. Class is limited to 10 adults. You get to pick your own project and do need to bring your own materials. Sewing machines and assistance is available. They will be working on Baskets, Wing Dresses, Beadwork, Gloves, Shell Dresses and Moccasins. Sign up by calling 541-553-3290.

Three Peaks Cross Fit will have a free community nutrition workshop on Saturday, April 22nd; it starts at 10am. Three Peaks is located at 43 NW Cherry Lane in Suite 103. There will be a catered lunch that requires advance payment. Contact Coaches Mel, Claude or Nina for more information about that.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services will hold its 9th Annual “Hands Around the Courthouse” event in honor of our Sexual Assault Survivors on Wednesday, April 26th. It will begin at 11am in front of the Tribal Courthouse.