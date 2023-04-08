KWSO Calendar for Sun., Apr. 9, 2023

The Warm Springs Presbyterian Church is hosting Easter Sunday Services. Breakfast is at 9am with Worship Services at 10am, followed by an Easter Egg Hunt.

The Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo Association will host an Easter Egg Hun at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds today starting at 10am. Prizes will be given in various age categories. Everyone is invited to attend.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services provides support and services to women, men, elders and children that are in abusive situation. Everyone deserves to feel safe. If you or someone you know could use assistance, please call 541-553-2293 during the work day or call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 in the evening or on the weekend and ask for a Victims of Crime Services Advocate.

Off Season Sports Training is every Sunday afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth will train from 1-2:30 with High School players going from 3-4:30. This is off season exercise for all sports. The training is free.

Attention livestock owners from Boulder, Miller/Webster Flat the Dry Creek Grazing Areas. The Range Committee has a meeting on Tuesday April 11th at 6pm at the Community Center to discuss an update to the grazing plan.

The “Say Their Name” Relay and Marathon in honor of our missing and murdered Indigenous Relatives will be held on Saturday May 6th. The event will start at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds and end at the Simnasho Longhouse. There will be divisions for walking, running and for youth. The deadline to register is April 15th. You can learn more by emailing mmirwarmsprings@gmail.com.

The Culture and Heritage Program is continuing their Cultural Projects classes. Classes are Tuesday and Thursdays from 4-7pm at their building. Class is limited to 10 adults. You get to pick your own project and do need to bring your own materials. Sewing machines and assistance is available. They will be working on Baskets, Wing Dresses, Beadwork, Gloves, Shell Dresses and Moccasins. Sign up by calling 541-553-3290.

A Grief Support group will be held on Wednesday afternoons at 4 at the Behavioral Health Center. The first meeting will be April 19th.

Warm Springs Veterans are being sought to be part of the Veterans Memorial Project that will be located on the grounds of the Museum at Warm Springs. Decisions need to be made by Veterans about the Memorial. If you are willing to volunteer – please contact Rain Circle at 541-460-8971 or stop by the see him at the Family Resource Center in the Veterans Services Office weekdays 11:30 until 2.

Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources has advised that the seasonal gate closures in the Lion’s Head Fire area will remain in effect until road conditions improve.