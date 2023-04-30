KWSO Calendar for Mon., May 1, 2023

Warm Springs Tribal Council will meet today. On the agenda morning are the monthly updates from Bureau of Indian Affairs, Bureau of Trust Funds Administration and Realty. This afternoon is a COVID Update, Legislative Update Conference Call, and Updates from Tribal Attorneys.

Senior Exercise class is today from 10:45-11:45 at the Warm Springs Senior Center. A light meal is served to participants following the class.

The Native Aspirations Coalition meets at noon today to discuss upcoming events and activities in the community. The meeting is open to anyone interested in having positive impact in Warm Springs and making things happen. The meeting is at the Community Center social hall.

The Range & Ag Committee is hosting a Metolius Grazing Group meeting tomorrow at the Seekseequa Fire Hall at 6 pm. This is to work on selecting officers and work on updating the Metolius Grazing Group Plan. There will be a light snack.

Brutal Rez Productions presents Rezfest 2023 on Saturday in the Community Center social hall. This year’s concert will feature Damage Overdose and Sho Rilla of Warm Springs, from Portland – Chemical Annihilation, Mazaroth and Chronic Illness, and Justinsayne N8V from Takilma, OR. It’s an alcohol and drug free event, open to all ages. Tickets are $15 and will be available at the door or now online.

Next Tuesday May 9th is Madras Football Commitment Night for 8th graders who plan to play White Buff football next fall. It starts at 6:30pm in the Commons and will include a tour of the facilities, a photo shoot and signing of letters of intent to play.

Central Oregon Community College will be hosting their Native American Salmon Bake on Saturday May 13th this year. For more details or if you want to volunteer, contact Jeremiah Rector COCC’s Native American Student Program Coordinator jrector@cocc.edu.

The Warm Springs K-8 Kindergarten Welcome and Sign-Up Event will be Wednesday May 17th from 4-6pm. Families with children who will be 5 on or before September 1st should plan on attending to register your student for kindergarten in the fall. If you have any questions – you can contact the Warm Springs K8 at 541-553-1128.

The application for the Konaway Nica Tillicum summer youth academy at Southern Oregon University is open. Konaway will be held July 15-22. Youth are encouraged to apply early as space is limited. Additional information and the application can be found at https://inside.sou.edu/youth/konaway-nika-tillicum.html.

This August, in Warm Springs – a 10-week health prevention program called VeggieRX will begin. The program includes weekly food boxes filled with locally grown produce, recipes and dietary support from the High Desert Farm and Food Alliance Nutritionist. If you suffer from food insecurity and have a diet-related health risk or condition like diabetes or heart disease or are interested in achieving a healthy weight, talk to your medical provider at the Health and Wellness Center and ask about being referred to the VeggieRx Program.

Warm Springs homeowners who need assistance with their costs of electricity can learn about the LIHEAP program by contacting Jackie Minson at 541-553-4955 or email j.minson@wstribes.org. There is also the NeighborImpact weatherization program that can improve your home’s efficiency and save energy costs. Learn more online at https://www.neighborimpact.org/get-help/help-with-bills/home-weatherization/, call 541-316-2034 or in Warm Springs, talk to Dot Thurby.