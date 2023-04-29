KWSO Calendar for Sun., Apr. 30, 2023

Off Season Sports Training is every Sunday afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth will train from 1-2:30 with High School players going from 3-4:30. This is off season exercise for all sports. The training is free.

The Range & Ag Committee is hosting a Metolius Grazing Group meeting this Tuesday at the Seekseequa Fire Hall at 6 pm. This is to work on selecting officers and work on updating the Metolius Grazing Group Plan. There will be a light snack.

The Confluence Filmmaker Fellows program in partnership with Oregon Film is accepting submissions from Indigenous filmmakers. It will award 3 video artists with cash prizes to support a film project they are developing, and 4 other Emerging Indigenous Filmmakers will receive full camera kits. Eligible projects would align to Confluence’s mission to connect people to the history, living cultures, and ecology of our region through Indigenous voices. Submissions will be accepted until May 15th. Learn more at www.confluenceproject.org.

Central Oregon Community College is having a Health Careers Expo on Friday, May 5th from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Health Careers Center at the Bend campus. COCC faculty and staff will be leading a series of mini-classes, hands-on activities and tours for high school students, and lunch will be provided.

Today is the deadline for teams to register for the “Say Their Name” Relay and Marathon in honor of our missing and murdered Indigenous Relatives. It will be held on Saturday May 6th. The event will start at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds and end at the Simnasho Longhouse. There will be divisions for walking, running and for youth. You can learn more by emailing mmirwarmsprings@gmail.com.

A free half-day workshop on Wildfire Home Protection Strategies will be offered on Saturday May 13th, 9am to 2pm in the Warm Springs Fire Management – Training Room. Community members, home & landowners, and anyone who wants to learn about reducing losses from wildfire should attend. Register online or contact Jeremy Thomas 541-553-8190 for assistance. Space is limited.

The Central Oregon Chapter of OSU Master Gardener will present free gardening classes and a free plant clinic to diagnose problems and share gardening information at the Home & Garden Show the first weekend in May at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center. Vegetable Gardening for Central Oregon and Tips for Successful Gardening in the High Desert will be classes on Friday May 5th and Vegetable Gardening for Central Oregon and Growing Tomatoes Successfully will be classes on Saturday May 6th. There will also be a plant clinic all weekend.

An informational meeting regarding the USDA’s Disaster Assistance and Conservation Programs will be held Thursday May 11, 3-5pm in the Tribal Administration Building – Conference Room 3. Producers from Warm Springs are encouraged to attend.