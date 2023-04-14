KWSO Calendar for Sat., Apr. 15, 2023

Jefferson County Public Health is doing a Summer Kick Off Clinic today, providing confidential STD screenings, treatment/immunizations. It’s from 10am until 2 at the Health Department, 500 NE A Street in Madras. Call 541-475-4456 for more information.

The application for the Konaway Nica Tillicum summer youth academy at Sothern Oregon University is open. Konaway will be held July 15-22. Youth are encouraged to apply early as space is limited. Additional information and the application can be found at https://inside.sou.edu/youth/konaway-nika-tillicum.html.

Warm Springs Veterans are being sought to be part of the Veterans Memorial Project that will be located on the grounds of the Museum at Warm Springs. Decisions need to be made by Veterans about the Memorial. If you are willing to volunteer – please contact Rain Circle at 541-460-8971 or stop by the see him at the Family Resource Center in the Veterans Services Office weekdays 11:30 until 2.

Entries are open for Root Feast Rodeo in Warm Springs. Call-ins will be taken through April 26th at 5pm. For entries, you can message the WSRRA Facebook page or call/text 541-460-3257. Interested food vendors can call 541-460-2605.

The “Say Their Name” Relay and Marathon is Saturday May 6th. The event is in honor of our Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives. They will start at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds and will end at the Simnasho Longhouse. There are divisions for walking, running and for youth. The registration deadline has been extended. They also need volunteers for the event. Learn more by emailing https://kwso.org/2023/04/mmir-say-their-name-relay-marathon/.

Central Oregon Community College will be hosting their Native American Salmon Bake on Saturday May 13th this year. For more details or if you want to volunteer, contact Jeremiah Rector COCC’s Native American Student Program Coordinator jrector@cocc.edu.

Honor Seniors Day is going to be Friday May 12th from 10am – 4pm. This year’s theme is the “70s.” Anyone interested in volunteering or donating to the event can email Lonnie.Parsons@wstribes.org.

There’s a Family Summit, a Title 1 Family Engagement Night, on Thursday, April 27th from 5 to 6:30. It’s a free event open to the community at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. There will be family activities, food and resources available for all who attend.

2023 Warm Springs Earth Day Community Clean-Ups have been set. The Warm Springs Agency Area clean up is on Friday, April 21st from 9am until 1pm. Volunteers will meet at 9am at the Community Center parking lot. Supplies, snacks, water and lunch will be provided. The Simnasho Clean-Up is next Sunday, April 23rd, 9am-2pm and volunteers should go to Simnasho Longhouse. They’ll have supplies, lunch and door prizes for volunteers.

The Warm Springs Range, Irrigation and Agriculture Committee will meet Tuesday April 18th at the Tribal Administration Building in Conference Room 3 starting at 9am. There is a meeting Tuesday evening at the Simnasho Longhouse. Livestock owners from Simnasho Grazing District are encouraged to attend. It starts at 6:00 and they will discuss the updated grazing plan. For more information contact JE Florendo at 541-460-8688

Brutal Rez Productions presents Rezfest 2023 on Saturday, May 6th in the Community Center social hall. This year’s concert will feature Damage Overdose and Sho Rilla of Warm Springs, from Portland – Chemical Annihilation, Mazaroth and Chronic Illness, ande Justinsayne N8V from Takilma, OR. It’s an alcohol and drug free event, open to all ages. Tickets are $15 and will be available at the door or now online.