The deadline to enter a team for the Saturday, May 6th “Say Their Name” Relay and Marathon is Saturday April 15th. Volunteers are also needed for the event.

The event is in honor of our Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives.

Starting at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds, the Relay/Marathon will end at the Simnasho Longhouse.

There are divisions for walking, running and for youth.

Learn more by emailing mmirwarmsprings@gmail.com

Say Their Name flyer