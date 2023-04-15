KWSO Calendar for Sun., Apr. 16, 2023

Off Season Sports Training is every Sunday afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth will train from 1-2:30 with High School players going from 3-4:30. This is off season exercise for all sports. The training is free.

BestCare of Madras now has a new Prevention Program Facebook Page. They are posting information about suicide prevention, problem gambling, substance abuse awareness and healthy families.

This week is Career Spirit Week at the Warm Springs K8 Academy. Monday – you should wear neon colors – because the future is bright! Tuesday – Dress in the Clothing that reflects your Career Interest. Wednesday – dress for success, wear interview clothes. Thursday – show your favorite college colors. Friday – wear your K8 Eagles gear – because your future starts here! Career Day will be Friday for students.

This Tuesday, Warm Springs Telecom will be doing electrical work at the Miller Flat tower that serves customers and businesses. Anyone who receives service off the Miller Flat Tower, may experience a disruption to service throughout the day as the electrical wiring work is done. Telecom asks that you contact their business office at 541-615-0555 if you have any issues with your voice or broadband services.

The Warm Springs Range, Irrigation and Agriculture Committee will meet this Tuesday at the Tribal Administration Building in Conference Room 3 starting at 9am. There is a meeting Tuesday evening at the Simnasho Longhouse. Livestock owners from Simnasho Grazing District are encouraged to attend. It starts at 6:00 and they will discuss the updated grazing plan. For more information contact JE Florendo at 541-460-8688

The annual Redsides Powwow at South Wasco County High School in Maupin is going to held this Wednesday (4/19/23). There’s a dinner at 5:30 and they’d like for people to bring a side dish, dessert or salad to share. Social dancing at games will begin right at 6:30. The Black Lodge Singers are the host drum and there’s a Shell Dress Special open to all ages. All dancers and drummers are welcome.

A Grief Support group will be held on Wednesday afternoons starting this week at 4 at the Behavioral Health Center.

Warm Springs home owners who need assistance with their costs of electricity can learn about the LIHEAP program by contacting Jackie Minson at 541-553-4955 or email j.minson@wstribes.org. There is also the NeighborImpact weatherization program that can improve your home’s efficiency and save energy costs. Learn more online at https://www.neighborimpact.org/get-help/help-with-bills/home-weatherization/, call 541-316-2034 or in Warm Springs, talk to Dot Thurby.

Entries are open for Root Feast Rodeo in Warm Springs. Call-ins will be taken through April 26th at 5pm. For entries, you can message the WSRRA Facebook page or call/text 541-460-3257. Interested food vendors can call 541-460-2605.

Tuesday April 25th is the last day to register to vote in the Special District Election on May 16th. To vote in the election you must be a registered voter. To register you must be a U.S. Citizen, a resident of Oregon and 18 years old on the election day. You can register online at https://sos.oregon.gov/voting/pages/registration.aspx?lang=en.

The Branch of Natural Resources is seeking a local youth artist to design the cover for the 2023 Integrated Resources Management Plan. The art should reflect a balance of social, cultural, economic, and natural resources values. For questions and submission, email sophie.escobar@ctwsbnr.org. The deadline is April 28th.