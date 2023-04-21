KWSO Calendar for Sat., Apr. 22, 2023

Fences for Fido and First Nations Vet are partnering for the Warm Springs Nation Spay-A-Thon to provide free spay and neuter clinics for dogs and cats on the reservation. Each pet will receive a spay/neuter, vaccines, microchip and flea & tick medicine. To be eligible, pets must be between 2 months and 5 years old, weigh less than 60 pounds and live within the CTWS boundaries. Clinic dates are June 3rd & 4th, 10th & 11th, 17th & 18th and July 1st & 2nd. Register by calling 503-451-0765 or visiting https://firstnationsvet.com/clinics.

The Earth Day Community Clean-Up in Simnasho is tomorrow, 9am-2pm and volunteers should go to Simnasho Longhouse. They’ll have supplies, lunch and door prizes for volunteers.

This coming Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in the Special District Election on May 16th. To vote in the election you must be a registered voter. To register you must be a U.S. Citizen, a resident of Oregon and 18 years old on the election day. You can register online at the Oregon Secretary of State WEBSITE

The Confluence Fellows program in partnership with Oregon Film is accepting submissions from Indigenous filmmakers. It will award 3 video artists with cash prizes to support a film project they are developing, and 4 other Emerging Indigenous Filmmakers will receive full camera kits. Eligible projects would align to Confluence’s mission to connect people to the history, living cultures, and ecology of our region through Indigenous voices. Submissions will be accepted until May 15th. Learn more at www.confluenceproject.org.

The Warm Springs K8 is hosting a Family Summit this Thursday from 5-6:30. All families are invited to lean more about programs, activities and resources in our community. They will have a meal, activities to participate in. Everyone is welcome.

Warm Springs home owners who need assistance with their costs of electricity can learn about the LIHEAP program by contacting Jackie Minson at 541-553-4955 or email j.minson@wstribes.org. There is also the NeighborImpact weatherization program that can improve your home’s efficiency and save energy costs. Learn more online at https://www.neighborimpact.org/get-help/help-with-bills/home-weatherization/, call 541-316-2034 or in Warm Springs, talk to Dot Thurby.

A free half-day workshop on Wildfire Home Protection Strategies will be offered on Saturday May 13th, 9am to 2pm in the Warm Springs Fire Management – Training Room. Community members, home & landowners, and anyone who wants to learn about reducing losses from wildfire should attend. Here’s the LINK TO REGISTER. For more information contact Jeremy Thomas 541-553-8190 for assistance. Space is limited.