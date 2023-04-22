KWSO Calendar for Sun., Apr. 23, 2023

The 2023 Earth Day Community Clean-Up for the Simnasho Community is today from 9 until 2. Volunteers will meet at 9am at the Simnasho Longhouse parking lot. Supplies, snacks, water and lunch will be provided.

Off Season Sports Training is every Sunday afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth will train from 1-2:30 with High School players going from 3-4:30. This is off season exercise for all sports. The training is free.

The application for the Konaway Nica Tillicum summer youth academy at Sothern Oregon University is now open. Konaway will be held July 15-22. Youth are encouraged to apply early as space is limited. Additional information and the application can be found at https://inside.sou.edu/youth/konaway-nika-tillicum.html.

The “Say Their Name” Relay and Marathon in honor of our missing and murdered Indigenous Relatives will be held on Saturday May 6th. The event will start at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds and end at the Simnasho Longhouse. There will be divisions for walking, running and for youth. You can learn more by emailing mmirwarmsprings@gmail.com.

Central Oregon Community College will be hosting their Native American Salmon Bake on Saturday May 13th this year. For more details or if you want to volunteer, contact Jeremiah Rector COCC’s Native American Student Program Coordinator jrector@cocc.edu.

The Warm Springs K-8 Kindergarten Welcome and Sign Up Event will be Wednesday May 17th from 4-6pm. Families with children who will be 5 on or before September 1st should plan on attending to register your student for Kindergarten in the fall. If you have any questions – you can contact the Warm Springs K8 at 541-553-1128.

The Northwest Youth Corps is hiring a crew leader for their Tribal Stewards Crew in Oregon. The position is for someone 21 and older. Work will start the end of May and go until mid July. Apply at https://www.nwyouthcorps.org/.

The Native American Program of Legal Aid Services of Oregon (NAPOLS) is offering their free legal assistance in drafting your Last Will and Testament, now through May 31st. Leave your contact by phone or email: 503-224-9483 or wills@lasoregon.org.

Brutal Rez Productions presents Rezfest 2023 on Saturday, May 6th in the Community Center social hall. This year’s concert will feature Damage Overdose and Sho Rilla of Warm Springs, from Portland – Chemical Annihilation, Mazaroth and Chronic Illness, and Justinsayne N8V from Takilma, OR. It’s an alcohol and drug free event, open to all ages. Tickets are $15 and will be available at the door or now online.