KWSO Calendar for Sat., Apr. 29, 2023

The Root Feast Rodeo is happening today at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. Events begin at 1:00. Admission will be charged per vehicle. Bleach seating is limited so please bring your own chairs.

Today is the last day to apply for the Columbia River Intertribal Fish Commission’s Salmon Camp. It’s scheduled for the end of June for incoming 6th and 7th grade students from the Yakama, Umatilla, Warm Springs & Nez Perce Tribes. They will have a week of learning about the science of salmon. This year’s Salmon Camp is being hosted by the Umatilla Tribes. Learn more and apply online.

KWSO is recruiting interested vendors for a Warm Springs Thursday Market that will run the last week of June into September. This family friendly market will feature distribution of free fresh harvest kits from the high desert food and farm alliance plus activities, information and shopping opportunities. To learn more – contact KWSO at 541-553-1968.

The Range & Ag Committee is hosting a Metolius Grazing Group meeting on Tuesday May 2 at the Seekseequa Fire Hall at 6 pm. This is to work on selecting officers and work on updating the Metolius Grazing Group Plan. There will be a light snack.

Warm Springs home owners who need assistance with their costs of electricity can learn about the LIHEAP program by contacting Jackie Minson at 541-553-4955 or email j.minson@wstribes.org. There is also the NeighborImpact weatherization program that can improve your home’s efficiency and save energy costs. Learn more online, calll 541-316-2034 or in Warm Springs, talk to Dot Thurby.

Brutal Rez Productions presents Rezfest 2023 next Saturday, May 6th in the Community Center social hall. This year’s concert will feature Damage Overdose and Sho Rilla of Warm Springs, Portland musicians Chemical Annihilation, Mazaroth and Chronic Illness, and Justinsayne N8V from Takilma, OR. It’s an alcohol and drug free event, open to all ages. Tickets are $15 and will be available at the door or now online.

Indian Head Casino and the Plateau Travel Plaza are having Job Fair Tuesday, May 9th with on-site interviews available for open positions. Department managers will be available to answer questions. The Job Fair will be from 10am until 3pm in the Human Resources office located in the plaza next to Indian Head Casino.

The Warm Springs K-8 Kindergarten Welcome and Sign Up Event will be Wednesday May 17th from 4-6pm. Families with children who will be 5 on or before September 1st should plan on attending to register your student for Kindergarten in the fall. If you have any questions – you can contact the Warm Springs K8 at 541-553-1128.

Everyone is welcome to Spirit Fest in Warm Springs July 7-9, an event supporting sobriety in Central Oregon. It will be held at the Hehe Longhouse and include camping, potlucks, powwow, a salmon feed, talking circles, crafts, music, sweat lodge and family fun. To register, email jansmith1946@icloud.com.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is now offering Virtual Reality Training and Career Exploration, and scheduling appointments to use the technology. It’s available for adults and youth at the Painted Pony and the Community Action Team office. Contact Emily Courtney or Sara Dowty to schedule a learning time.