First Annual Family Summit Held at Warm Springs K-8 Academy

The Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy held a Family Summit last night Thursday April 27th, 2023, with the K8 cafeteria crowded with about 20 booths set up.

The booths featured information, take away items and activities. Some of the attending organizations, introduced themselves, who they work for and what they were at the Family summit for:

“This is Lonnie Henderson, Principal at Warm Springs K8 academy, and just so excited at all the resources that were here as part of this event today. And hope to see everyone at our powwow on the 13th. So more to come, looking forward to meeting and seeing you around our exciting school here.”

“Yeah Hi, this is Rosa Sendejas from the Family resource center of Central Oregon. At the family resource center we provide parenting education and support throughout Central Oregon. So if you’re interested or have any questions or want to know more about what family resource center does cause we do have a wide range of different parenting education and support settings. Just go ahead and give us a call (541) 389-5468, you press option number 2 and you’ll always get me, Rosa.”

“Hi I’m Star Todd, at the Jefferson County Library, I do teen services. And I was glad to come tonight cause I wanted to promote we’ve got a COS Play event on May 20th for grades 6-12. And then we brought just some coloring pages, information on how to get a library card and so we’re really glad to see folks today.”

“My name is Laurie Danzuka, I’m the Native American Success Coordinator from High Desert ESD. My main role is to help put Tribal History, shared history as it was rolled out in Senate Bill 13 for the 9 tribes of Oregon. So I serve the Tri-County Area, Jefferson County, Deschutes County and Crook County. I do professional development for teachers for culturally important teaching that sort of thing. I also do cultural presentation in classrooms for K-12.”

“I’m Madison MacGuffin, I’m the school based health center outreach coordinator with Mosaic Community Health. I’m here promoting the Madras High School based Health Center. So, for all the K-8 students who eventually have to come to Madras High. They can get all of their health care needs met, just right on campus, right by the tennis courts in the blue building.”

“Hello My name is Carmen Madrid, I’m the Executive Director for Central Oregon Health Council. And we’re just excited to be here with the community. A lot of the work we do is supporting communities to really thrive in their health. And so, whatever support you all can want from us, we’re here.”

“My name’s Kristin Tobias, and I work for PacificSource and I’m here today to support the people of Warm Springs. Pacific Source is a health insurance plan and we manage OHP, so Oregon Health Plan for the Central Oregon Region.”

“I’m Arianna Adams, I’m the community outreach advocate with THRIVE Central Oregon. And, our organization works with individuals and families to get them in touch with resources in their community. To access us or to get in touch with an advocate you can reach us at THRIVECentralOregon.org or call our main line (541) 728-1022.”

“Well FAN is a program where we help out families depending on their needs, whether it’s food, clothing, health assistance, just pointing them to different resources amongst the community. So we’re kind of like the pin point person at the school, they connect us and then we reach out and let them know that hey this is what we have available for you. Depending on everyone’s situation, it’s all different, so it varies from family to family. But we just tell families to reach out to us if you’re doubtful if we can help you out.”

Other participants included “Dangerous Decibels”, who reminded us what we can do to protect our hearing, Warm Springs Community Health had a photo booth, there was information about the benefits of Breast Feeding and folks enjoyed a meal that was provided.