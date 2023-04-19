KWSO Calendar for Thu., Apr. 20, 2023

This week is Career Spirit Week at the Warm Springs K8 Academy. Today’s theme has you thinking about your favorite college by wearing your favorite college colors. For tomorrow – wear your K8 Eagles gear for Career Day.

There is a virtual Papalaxsimisha Parent Group Student Advocacy Class from 5:30-7pm today. Learn about advocacy and support. Visit the Papalaxsimisha Facebook page for details.

The Culture and Heritage Program is continuing their Cultural Projects classes. Classes are Tuesday and Thursdays from 4-7pm at their building. Class is limited to 10 adults. Today they will work on Powwow Regalia. Sign up by calling 541-553-3290.

The Community Wellness Center is open from 8am until 7pm Monday through Thursday, and from 8 to 5 on Friday. Weight rooms are for adults 18 and over. No unsupervised youth are allowed in the weight rooms.

Honor Seniors Day is going to be Friday May 12th from 10am – 4pm. This year’s theme is the “70s.” Anyone interested in volunteering or donating to the event can email Lonnie.Parsons@wstribes.org.

Warm Springs Veterans are being sought to be part of the Veterans Memorial Project that will be located on the grounds of the Museum at Warm Springs. Decisions need to be made by Veterans about the Memorial. If you are willing to volunteer – please contact Rain Circle at 541-460-8971 or stop by the see him at the Family Resource Center in the Veterans Services Office weekdays 11:30 until 2.

Next Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in the Special District Election on May 16th. To vote in the election you must be a registered voter. To register you must be a U.S. Citizen, a resident of Oregon and 18 years old on the election day. You can register online at https://sos.oregon.gov/voting/pages/registration.aspx?lang=en.

2023 Warm Springs Earth Day Community Clean-Ups are coming up. The Warm Springs Agency Area clean-up is tomorrow from 9am until 1pm. Volunteers will meet at 9am at the Community Center parking lot. Supplies, snacks, water and lunch will be provided. The Simnasho Clean-Up is on Sunday, 9am-2pm and volunteers should go to Simnasho Longhouse. They’ll have supplies, lunch and door prizes for volunteers.

Brutal Rez Productions presents Rezfest 2023 on Saturday, May 6th in the Community Center social hall. This year’s concert will feature Damage Overdose and Sho Rilla of Warm Springs, from Portland – Chemical Annihilation, Mazaroth and Chronic Illness, and Justinsayne N8V from Takilma, OR. It’s an alcohol and drug free event, open to all ages. Tickets are $15 and will be available at the door or now online.

The Tribes’ Accounts Payable department still has some checks that were returned in the mail, from the December 15th distribution to Tribal Members. if you have relatives who live out of town, ask them if they received their check and if not – they can contact Accounts Payable 541-553-3475.