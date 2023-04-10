KWSO Calendar for Tue., Apr. 11, 2023

The Senior Wellness Program is closed today.

The Health and Human Services Branch is no longer accepting any home repair applications.

The Tribal Council has Enterprise Updates on its agenda this morning from the Local Housing Authority, Warm Springs Timber LLC, and High Lookee Lodge.

Social Dance Class is Tuesdays from 3:30 until 5pm in the Aerobics Room at the Warm Springs Community Center. All are welcome.

There’s a Warm Springs Nation Little League board meeting at 6 this evening in the Prevention Training room. Coaches, volunteers and community members are welcome to attend.

Attention livestock owners from Boulder, Miller/Webster Flat the Dry Creek Grazing Areas. The Range Committee has a meeting this evening at 6:00 at the Community Center to discuss an update to the grazing plan.

Warm Springs Higher Education reminds new and current college students applying for the tribal scholarship that the Federal Applications for Financial Student Aid need to be completed and confirmation emails forwarded to their office. The Tribal Scholarship application deadline is July 1st. The Oregon Tribal Student Grant is still accepting applications for the current academic year online. Completed Tribal Enrollment Verification forms for the grant can be sent to Lucille.Suppach@wstribes.org. Contact Carroll Dick at the Higher Education office with any questions and for assistance.

BestCare of Madras now has a new Prevention Program Facebook Page. They are posting information about suicide prevention, problem gambling, substance abuse awareness and healthy families.

The Madras High School Native American Student Union is meeting tomorrow during lunch at noon for a half hour.

The annual Redsides Powwow at South Wasco County High School in Maupin is coming up next Wednesday, April 19th. There’s a dinner at 5:30 and they’d like for people to bring a side dish, dessert or salad to share. Social dancing at games will begin right at 6:30. The Black Lodge Singers are the host drum.

The “Say Their Name” Relay and Marathon in honor of our missing and murdered Indigenous Relatives will be held on Saturday May 6th. The event will start at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds and end at the Simnasho Longhouse. There will be divisions for walking, running and for youth. The deadline to register is this Saturday April 15th. You can learn more by emailing mmirwarmsprings@gmail.com.

KWSO is now recruiting interested vendors for a Warm Springs Thursday Market that will run from the last week in June to September. This family friendly market will feature distribution of free fresh harvest kits from the high desert food and farm alliance plus activities, information and shopping opportunities. To learn more – contact KWSO at 541-553-1968.

Thrive Central Oregon is inviting people to New Basin Distilling (2063 NW St Andrews Dr, Madras) on Wednesday April 19th for a free showing of The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales. Doors open at 5pm, film starts at 6pm and donations are greatly appreciated. This event is part of the Spring for Thrive Central Oregon fundraiser, an annual event intended to foster awareness around housing and income insecurity in the community. The event will include a raffle, pizza and drinks for purchase.

The 2023 Earth Day Community Clean-Up for the Warm Springs Agency Area is on Friday, April 21st from 9am until 1pm. Volunteers will meet at 9am at the Community Center parking lot. Supplies, snacks, water and lunch will be provided.

Fences for Fido and First Nations Vet are partnering for the Warm Springs Nation Spay-A-Thon to provide free spay and neuter clinics for dogs and cats on the reservation. Each pet will receive a spay/neuter, vaccines, microchip and flea & tick medicine. To be eligible, pets must be between 2 months and 5 years old, weigh less than 60 pounds and live within the CTWS boundaries. Clinic dates are June 3rd & 4th, 10th & 11th, 17th & 18th and July 1st & 2nd. Register by calling 503-451-0765 or visiting https://firstnationsvet.com/clinics.