KWSO Calendar for Tue., Apr. 25, 2023

Today is the last day to register to vote in the Special District Election on May 16th. To vote in the election you must be a registered voter. To register you must be a U.S. Citizen, a resident of Oregon and 18 years old on the election day. You can register online at the Oregon Secretary of State website.

Senior Lunch is today from noon until 1 at the Warm Springs Senior Center.

The Warm Springs K8 Track Team competes in Culver today.

The Range Committee will hold a meeting for livestock owners & ranchers in the Tenino/Dry Hollow Grazing District this evening at 6 at the Community Wellness Center. The committee is updating grazing plans.

The Columbia River Intertribal Fish Commission’s Salmon Camp is scheduled for the end of June for incoming 6th and 7th grade students from the Yakama, Umatilla, Warm Springs & Nez Perce Tribes. They will have a week of learning about the science of salmon. This year’s Salmon Camp is being hosted by the Umatilla Tribes. The deadline to apply is this Saturday. Learn more and apply online.

Social Dance Class is Tuesdays from 3:30 until 5pm in the Aerobics Room at the Warm Springs Community Center. All are welcome. Contact Deanie at 541-460-3015 if you have any questions.

Warm Springs Geo Visions will have an open house tomorrow 11am — 2pm. Geo Visions is located at 4202 Holliday Street in the Industrial Park. There will be tours, information and demonstration stations. Everyone is welcome.

A Jefferson County Historical Society Trivia Night fundraiser will be held at New Basin on tomorrow at 6:00. Food carts will be open at 5:30.

The Madras High School Native American Student Union is meeting tomorrow during lunch at noon for a half hour.

Everyone is welcome to a Family Summit this Thursday at the Warm Springs K-8 from 5-6:30. Learn about programs, activities and resources in our community. They will have a meal and activities to participate in.

The Tribes’ Accounts Payable department still has some checks that were returned in the mail, from the December 15th distribution to Tribal Members. if you have relatives who live out of town, ask them if they received their check and if not – they can contact Accounts Payable 541-553-3475.

Brutal Rez Productions presents Rezfest 2023 on Saturday, May 6th in the Community Center social hall. This year’s concert will feature Damage Overdose and Sho Rilla of Warm Springs, from Portland – Chemical Annihilation, Mazaroth and Chronic Illness, and Justinsayne N8V from Takilma, OR. It’s an alcohol and drug free event, open to all ages. Tickets are $15 and will be available at the door or now online.

The BIA and BIE Youth Indian Police Academy is accepting applications from 9-12 grade students. It will be held at the end of June at Riverside Indian School and offered free of charge. The deadline to apply is May 19th. Request an application by calling 405-638-4413 or email Micah.Ware@bia.gov.

The Central Oregon Chapter of OSU Master Gardener will present free gardening classes and a free plant clinic to diagnose problems and share gardening information at the Home & Garden Show the first weekend in May at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center. Vegetable Gardening for Central Oregon and Tips for Successful Gardening in the High Desert will be classes on Friday May 5th and Vegetable Gardening for Central Oregon and Growing Tomatoes Successfully will be classes on Saturday May 6th. There will also be a plant clinic all weekend.