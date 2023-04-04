KWSO Calendar for Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Updates from General Managers and Directors continue in Tribal Council chambers today. This morning, presentations will be made for Office of Information Systems, Public Utilities, and Health & Human Services. Scheduled for this afternoon are updates for the Natural Resources Branch, Public Safety Branch, and Education.

A Mom’s Talking Circle provided by Papalaxsimisha is today during the noon hour at the Family Resource Center. Snacks are provided. For questions, contact Lorien Scott lorienscottt@gmail.com or Rosetta Herkshan mrsherkshan@gmail.com

The Madras High School Native American Student Union is meeting today after school from 3:15 – 5:30 pm.

The Culture and Heritage Program is continuing their Cultural Projects classes. Classes are Tuesday and Thursdays from 4-7pm at their building. Class is limited to 10 adults. You get to pick your own project and do need to bring your own materials. Sewing machines and assistance is available. They will be working on Baskets, Wing Dresses, Beadwork, Gloves, Shell Dresses and Moccasins. Sign up by calling 541-553-3290.

The High Desert Museum Exhibit Creations of Spirit features Indigenous artists and educational programs for visitors. On Thursday, April 6th, it will host an Indigenous Filmmakers Panel. Visitors are welcome to join LaRonn Katchia and other Native filmmakers as they share their current work and discuss the importance of Native Representation in film. The event is from 6-7:30pm. It’s free for all Tribal Members and tickets are available on the High Desert Museum’s website.

This Friday, there’s an Easter Drive-Thru Event from noon until 3pm in the Community Center parking lot made possible by Health & Human Services. This is an opportunity for families to pick up items they can use for their own Easter celebrations.

The Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo Association will host an Easter Egg Hunt at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds this Sunday starting at 10am. Prizes will be given in various age categories. Everyone is invited to attend.

Off Season Sports Training is every Sunday afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth will train from 1-2:30 with High School players going from 3-4:30. This is off season exercise for all sports. The training is free.

A Grief Support group will be held on Wednesday afternoons at 4 at the Behavioral Health Center. The first meeting will be April 19th.

Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources has advised that the seasonal gate closures in the Lion’s Head Fire area will remain in effect until road conditions improve.

The annual Redsides Powwow at South Wasco County High School in Maupin is going to held on April 19th. There’s a dinner at 5:30 and they’d like for people to bring a side dish, dessert or salad to share. Social dancing at games will begin right at 6:30. The Black Lodge Singers are the host drum and there’s a Shell Dress Special open to all ages. All dancers and drummers are welcome.

Honor Seniors Day is set for Friday May 12th from 10am – 4pm. This year’s theme is the “70s.” Anyone interested in volunteering or donating to the event can email Lonnie dot Parsons at WS Tribes dot ORG. (Lonnie.Parsons@wstribes.org) You can also drop off donations at the Senior Building.

The Senior Program is also asking for donations for a gift basket they are making to take with them on their Senior Trip to Chehalis on April 20th. If you have something you can contribute, please drop it off at the Senior Center and let them know it’s for their gift basket or call Maria Lopez at 541-460-2713.

The Tribes’ Accounts Payable department still has some checks that were returned in the mail, from the December 15th distribution to Tribal Members. if you have relatives who live out of town, ask them if they received their check and if not – they can contact Accounts Payable at distribution back on December 15, 2022.