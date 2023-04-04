KWSO Calendar for Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. On the agenda this morning are updates from – Governmental Affairs, Managed Care and Human Resources. This afternoon they will hear updates from: Finance, Purchasing, Tribal Court and Indian Head Casino.

The Museum at Warm Springs Changing Art Gallery will feature “An Eye for the Rez: Edward Heath Photography” this Thursday, April 6th thru Saturday, May 2nd.

In recognition of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, KIDS Center of Central Oregon and MountainStar Family Relief Nursery are holding the Community for Kids event today with free food, the chance to win larger dollar gift cards to area businesses, and resource tables from local organizations that support children and families. It is from 3-5pm at Sahalee Park in Madras.

There is a Fundraiser “Wasco Taco” Sale today starting at 11am at the Warm Springs Full Gospel Church. Plates will include a taco, desert & bottled water. You can call your order in to 541-777-4980 or 541-460-8887 or you can stop by the Full Gospel Church.

An Overdose Rescue Course is offered every Wednesday Morning from 9 until 10:30 at the Warm Springs Prevention training room in the old elementary school. It’s a chance to learn how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose. You get step-by-step instruction to use the Narcan nasal spray for when a person experiences an overdose. And learn about resources and treatment for opioid addiction in Warm Springs. If you are interested – contact Jacylene Brisbois.

Warm Springs Community Action Team & MountainStar Family Relief Nursery are accepting applications for their Child Care Apprenticeship. The position will start April 15th and is a path to earn a child care teacher qualification in 9-12 months through college courses, hands on training and learning opportunities. Work will be Monday thru Friday, 20-25 hours weekly and pay is $16 an hour. Interested applicant should email their resume to Carina Miller, CARINA AT W S C A T dot ORG

Social Dance Class is Tuesdays from 3:30 until 5pm in the Aerobics Room at the Warm Springs Community Center. All are welcome. Contact Deanie at 541-460-3015 if you have any questions.

The next Warm Springs Nation Little League board meeting is next Tuesday, April 11th at 6pm in the Prevention Training room. Coaches, volunteers and community members are welcome to attend.

There is a Mom’s Talking Circle provided by Papalaxsimisha tomorrow during the noon hour at the Family Resource Center. Snacks are provided. For questions, contact Lorien Scott lorienscottt@gmail.com or Rosetta Herkshan mrsherkshan@gmail.com

Warm Springs Veterans are being sought to be part of the Veterans Memorial Project that will be located on the grounds of the Museum at Warm Springs. Decisions need to be made by Veterans about the Memorial. If you are willing to volunteer – please contact Rain Circle at 541-460-8971 or stop by to see him at the Family Resource Center in the Veterans Services Office weekdays 11:30 until 2.

Warm Springs Health & Human Services is sponsoring an Easter Treats Drive-Thru Event this Friday, This is a great opportunity for families to pick up items your Easter celebrations. They will be set up in the Community Center parking lot from noon until 3:00 on Friday

Thrive Central Oregon is inviting people to New Basin Distilling (2063 NW St Andrews Dr, Madras) on Wednesday April 19th for a free showing of The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales. Doors open at 5pm, film starts at 6pm and donations are greatly appreciated. This event is part of the Spring for Thrive Central Oregon fundraiser, an annual event intended to foster awareness around housing and income insecurity in the community. The event will include a raffle, pizza and drinks for purchase.