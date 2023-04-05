Warm Springs OSU Extension April 2023

Warm Springs OSU Extension is bringing you springtime tips with a focus on peppers.

Bell Peppers are an excellent source of Vitamin C and B6. Choose bell peppers that are firm and heavy for their size with bright coloring and glassy skin. If stems are still attached, they should be firm and green.

Keep bell peppers fresh by washing them just before using. Whole bell peppers can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

Check out the Bell Pepper Food Hero Monthly

Hot peppers contain a compound called capsaicin that is responsible for their heat. There are many varieties, with varying degrees of heat. A general rule is, the smaller the pepper pod, the hotter the pepper.

Oils in some hot peppers can cause burns. When handling hot peppers, gloves should be worn and care taken not to rub your eyes or face, to avoid burning yourself or irritating your skin.

Peppers are low in acid so if you are canning them, they must be processed in a pressure canner at the appropriate pressure for your elevation.

Click HERE for instructions on how to safely can peppers and other ways to preserve them.

A yummy recipes to try with bell peppers is Sweet and Sour Chicken. Here’s a recipe card Sweet and Sour Chicken. Enjoy!