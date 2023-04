The Columbia River Intertribal Fish Commission’s Salmon Camp is scheduled for the end of June and will be hosted by the Umatilla Tribes.

This is for incoming 6th and 7th grade students from the Yakama, Umatilla, Warm Springs & Nez Perce Tribes and will include a week of learning about the science of salmon.

Applications need to be received by Saturday, April 30th. Learn more and apply online at https://critfc.org/for-kids-home/salmon-camp/

2023-salmon-camp-flyer