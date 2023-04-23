KWSO Calendar for Mon., Apr. 24, 2023

Tomorrow is the last day to register to vote in the Special District Election on May 16th. To vote in the election you must be a registered voter. To register you must be a U.S. Citizen, a resident of Oregon and 18 years old on the election day. You can register online at the Oregon Secretary of State website.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services provides support and services to women, men, elders and children that are in abusive situation. Everyone deserves to feel safe. If you or someone you know could use assistance, please call 541-553-2293 during the work day or call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 in the evening or on the weekend and ask for a Victims of Crime Services Advocate.

Warm Springs Vocational Rehabilitation is located at 1110 Wasco Street in the Culture & Heritage Building. Services include: Consultation, Assistive technology, Vocational planning & placement and mentoring. Learn more by calling 541-553-4952.

The Museum at Warm Springs changing art gallery is featuring “An Eye for the Rez: Edward Heath Photography” thru Saturday, May 27th.

Honor Seniors Day is going to be Friday May 12th from 10am – 4pm. This year’s theme is the “70s.” Anyone interested in volunteering or donating to the event can email Lonnie.Parsons@wstribes.org.

The Warm Springs K8 is hosting a Family Summit this Thursday from 5-6:30. All families are invited to lean more about programs, activities and resources in our community. They will have a meal, activities to participate in. Everyone is welcome.

The High Desert Museum “Creations of Spirit” is on display now until October. The exhibit features 6 Native Artists, including 4 from Warm Springs. The High Desert Museum is south of Bend on Hwy 97. Learn more at https://highdesertmuseum.org/.

This August, in Warm Springs – a 10 week health prevention program called VeggieRX will begin. The program includes weekly food boxes filled with locally grown produce, recipes and dietary support from the High Desert Farm and Food Alliance Nutritionist. If you suffer from food insecurity and have a diet-related health risk or condition like diabetes or heart disease or are interested in achieving a healthy weight, talk to your medical provider at the Health and Wellness Center and ask about being referred to the VeggieRx Program.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days celebration has been set for June 23-26 behind the Warm Springs Community Center. Vendors interested in setting up should call Louise Katchia. Queen candidates can contact Louise or Sharon Katchia. The committee would like to include dance specials on the 2023 poster, and request families/friends planning to sponsor a special this year to call Louise, Sharon or Ramona Baez. Here are the numbers to call: Louise 541-460-0224; Sharon 541-295-6046; Ramona 541-460-0077. They are also looking for a Tribal Member to design their poster.