The Northwest Youth Corps is hiring a crew leader for their Tribal Stewards Crew in Oregon. The position is for someone 21 and older. Work will start the end of May and go until mid July.

Northwest Youth Corps offers a challenging education and job-training experience that helps youth and young adults from diverse backgrounds develop the skills they need to lead full and productive lives.

Learn more and apply at https://www.nwyouthcorps.org/.

Tribal Stewards flyer