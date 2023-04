Brutal Rez Productions presents Rezfest 2023 on Saturday, May 6th in the Warm Springs Community Center Social Hall.

This year’s concert will feature Damage Overdose and Sho Rilla of Warm Springs, from Portland – Chemical Annihilation, Mazaroth and Chronic Illness, and Justinsayne N8V from Takilma, OR.

This is an alcohol and drug free event, open to all ages.

Tickets are $15 and will be available at the door or now online at Brown Paper Tickets dot com.

rezfest poster