WS Senior Program Menu

Senior Exercise class is today from 10:45-11:45 on Mondays and Thursdays at the Warm Springs Senior Center. A light meal will is served to participants following the class.

Senior Lunch is Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from noon until 1 at the Senior Center. Meals are free for those 60 and older. There is a charge of $5 for younger adults and children under 18 can eat for $3. Meals are served sit down style with delivery provided on a case by case basis to individuals who are homebound and/or live in outlying areas.

Warm Springs Senior Wellness May 2023 Menu