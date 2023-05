The Pi-Ume-Sha Horse and Traditional Parade is on Saturday morning June 24, 2023 starting at 11am.

Participants can line up by the old Warm Springs Elementary School and follow the parade route down Hollywood Blvd. to the Powwow Grounds.

Dancers get extra points for participating with awards for 1st, 2nd & 3rd place with cash & ribbon prizes.

Pi-Ume-Sha 2023 PARADE Flyer