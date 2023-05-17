KWSO Calendar for Thu., May 18, 2023

Senior Exercise class is today from 10:45-11:45 at the Warm Springs Senior Center. A light meal is served to participants following the class.

The Cascades East Transit Route 20, Madras to Warm Springs – 10:05 am to 11:44 am afternoon run is temporarily suspended this week due to driver shortages. It will resume on Monday next week.

There is a virtual Papalaxsimisha Parent Group Student Advocacy Class today from 5:30-7pm. Learn about advocacy and support. Visit the Papalaxsimisha Facebook page for details.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team and the High Desert Food and Farm Alliance is inviting the community to a presentation this Saturday from 11am until 2pm at the Community Center Social Hall. They will be talking about Plant medicine with speaker Maria Givens who is a Coeur d’Alene Tribal Member. Snacks with Native ingredients will be offered. The event is free and you can learn more at event bright dot com https://www.eventbrite.com/e/plant-medicine-keynote-speaker-event-tickets-637652133697

Johnson O’Malley Committee requests for spring student extracurricular allowances are being accepted through tomorrow. This funding is for 509-J and South Wasco County students, Pre-K through 12th grade. For more information contact Carroll Dick at the Higher Education office.

There is a junior Disc Golf tournament happening on Saturday, July 1st at the 7th Mountain Resort Disc Golf Course in Bend. For questions about the tournament, contact Sharon Jenkins at 330-461-3736. Mrs. Raymond is available for coaching at the Warm Springs K-8 on most Fridays and Saturdays until June 24th. If your student wants to get practice or coaching tips, please reach out to her through Facebook messenger or by phone at 541-222-9164 to let her know which students to expect on those days.

The Native American Program of Legal Aid Services of Oregon (NAPOLS) is offering their free legal assistance in drafting your Last Will and Testament, now through May 31st. Leave your contact by phone or email: 503-224-9483 or Wills at L A S Oregon dot org (wills@lasoregon.org).

The Warm Springs Tribal Council has re-advertised board vacancies for Warm Springs Power and Water, Economic Development Corporation, Composite Products, Telecom and Credit Enterprise. The deadline to apply is tomorrow. Submit a letter of interest, resume and background check forms to the office of the Secretary-Treasurer.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is looking for food, arts and crafts vendors for the upcoming “In A Landscape” concert on Saturday evening, June 3. The concert will feature Classical pianist Hunter Noack playing a nine-foot Steinway grand piano for the outdoor concert. The WSCAT will provide the tables, chairs and canopies at the event for the vendors. This is only for Warm Springs tribal member vendors, and there is no fee. Application forms are available at the Action Team office on campus. Contact Dustin Seyler if you have any questions (dustin@wscat.org)

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services will have an Honor the Elders Round Dance on Thursday June 15th on the lawn in front of the Behavioral Health Center on campus at 6pm. A light meal will be provided. Remember to bring your own lawn chairs.

Everyone is welcome to Spirit Fest in Warm Springs July 7-9, an event supporting sobriety in Central Oregon. It will be held at the Hehe Longhouse and include camping, potlucks, powwow, a salmon feed, talking circles, crafts, music, sweat lodge and family fun. To register, email Janice Smith Jan Smith 1946 at I Cloud dot com jansmith1946@icloud.com

The USDA Census of Agriculture provides comprehensive, impartial data for every county and tribe in the Northwest. The data will inform decisions that will help shape the future of American agriculture for the next five or six years. Individual data is held strictly confidential by law. Data collection ends May 31st. Make sure your farm or ranch counts. Respond online at Ag Counts dot U S D A dot GOV https://www.agcounts.usda.gov/static/get-counted.html or call (800)435-5883 for assistance.